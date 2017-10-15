What NBA trio will lead the league in combined scoring next season?

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are elite scorers for the Golden State Warriors, one of the most potent NBA offensives ever.

According to Bookmaker.eu, the over-under for their combined scoring is 70.5 points per game. This would be a slight step back from last year when these three players totaled 72.7 points per game.

However, the same oddsmakers believe the Warriors with the highest over-under for the most dominant trio on offense in the 2017-18 NBA season. In fact, their odds favor three players who have never played on the same team together before.

.@MokeHamilton of @The_ThunderWire on how Russ, PG and Melo fit, OKC's 2017-18 goals and the trio's future. PODCAST: https://t.co/9pPm0JwijS — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 14, 2017

Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony have an over-under of 74.5 points per game for the Thunder. Westbrook (31.6 ppg), George (23.7) and Anthony (22.4) all led their offenses in scoring last season.

But all three players had usage rates above 29 percent for their respective teams. They will have to share the ball on offense while on the court together in Oklahoma City.

Another trio composed of a rebuilt roster is also projected to score on par with the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins have an over-under of 68.5 points per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves, just two points less than the three players from Golden State.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (LeBron James, Kevin Love and Dwyane Wade or Isaiah Thomas) and Washington Wizards (John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.) should also compete for the most points per game from three players.

Other candidates include the Houston Rockets (James Harden and Chris Paul), the Boston Celtics (Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward), New Orleans Pelicans (Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins), Portland Trail Blazers (Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum) and Toronto Raptors (DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry) as well.

The aforementioned teams may not have a highly-potent third scoring option but can still provide enough buckets from those two players that they can potentially contend with the best in the league.