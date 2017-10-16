Grizzlies offered second contract to first-round pick only once since 2001

The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to part ways with Wade Baldwin, who was a first-round pick for the team in the 2016 NBA draft.

Last season, Memphis also waived their 2014 first-round pick, Jordan Adams. Baldwin, 21, played 33 games for the Grizzlies as a rookie after he was selected at No. 17 overall. Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post notes the trend of moving on from players drafted early is certainly notable for the franchise.

With today's Wade Baldwin news, the last Grizzlies 1st rounder to get a 2nd contract from the team was Mike Conley. He was drafted in 2007. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 16, 2017

Jarrell Martin, who was selected in the 2015 NBA draft, still has a chance to earn a second contract with the team. But until he does, the last time that Memphis offered another deal to someone they selected in the first round was in 2007.

Mike Conley signed a five-year extension in November 2010. Then last offseason, his third contract with the Grizzlies became (at the time) the most lucrative in league history.

Others selected early who did not continue with the team include Tony Wroten (2012), Xavier Henry (2010) and Greivis Vasquez (2010). All three played just one season with Memphis.

Poor job by Grizzlies FO trying to get this group over the hump. Key recent picks: Xavier Henry, Tony Wroten, Jordan Adams, Greivis Vasquez. — Austin Nale (@UNCarolinaNuggs) May 16, 2015

Hasheem Thabeet was selected at No. 2 overall by the Grizzlies in 2009 and hasn’t played in the NBA since 2014. DeMarre Carroll was also selected by Memphis in 2009 and started just one total game for the team.

Kyle Lowry (2006) and Hakim Warrick (2005) earned player options but were traded away by the team before they were offered a second contract.

Shane Battier (2001) signed a six-year extension with the Grizzlies in 2004 but was traded to the Rockets in 2006. Besides Conley, he is the only player drafted in the first round by Memphis who was offered another contract.