Rockets had the healthiest roster in the NBA last season

Chris Paul has played just one full season during his 12-year NBA career. His new team, the Houston Rockets, rarely have players miss games.

Last year, Paul was forced to sit out 21 games largely due to hamstring issues and a torn ligament in his left thumb. It was the second-most games that the 32-year-old has missed since he entered the league in 2005.

As such, it will be fascinating to see how he fits with the Rockets. Their squad has managed to avoid injuries and were especially healthy last season.

According to one resource, players on Houston missed a combined 57 games last year. This was the lowest total in the NBA (via InStreetClothes.com):

“Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, and Nene combined to miss just 20 regular season games, one year after the trio individually averaged 20 games missed each. MVP candidate James Harden missed just one game despite finishing in the top three for minutes played for the third consecutive season.”

If both Paul and Harden can remain as healthy as possible, they will contend as one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference.

Rockets wins in the James Harden era: 45

54

56

41

55 Just can’t see the floor being lower than 50, barring injury. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) October 9, 2017

Over the last five years, only six teams in the league have had players miss fewer games than those on the Rockets.

Keith Jones, who is the lead trainer for the franchise, has been with the team for 16 seasons. He was named NBA Trainer of the Year in 2001 and also worked with the US Men’s Basketball Olympics team in 2008.