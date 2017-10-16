Trending stories: Kevin Love, Dejounte Murray, Justise Winslow and more

BOS Season Outlook w/ Jared Weiss; PHI w/ Derek Bodner – Nate Duncan NBA – via nateduncannba.com October 16 04:51 AM Click to subscribe via RSS feed or iTunes. Jared Weiss of CelticsWire joins for the Boston Celtics Season Outlook. We hit on how newcomers Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will power the Celtics’ offense, how their young wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum project, and how Brad Stevens can weave all these new faces into his system. … Shares

Kevin Love: Richard Jefferson will ‘always be a Cavalier’ – via cleveland.com October 15 09:29 PM Kevin Love described the scene in the locker room Friday night with the Cavs and Richard Jefferson, who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Shares

Spurs extend Murray’s contract – via expressnews.com October 15 07:52 PM The Spurs announced Sunday that they’ve picked up Dejounte Murray’s option for the 2018-19 season Shares

Spurs aim to do more than just ‘hold the fort’ while shorthanded – via expressnews.com October 15 08:10 PM Center Pau Gasol says he and his teammates need to adopt an aggressive approach while they wait for Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker to return from injuries. Shares

Next for the Cavaliers: the ‘unstoppable’ Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics – via cleveland.com October 15 06:53 PM Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics are heading to The Q for the season opener, so now it’s finally time for the Cavs to deal with all that entails. Shares

Tyronn Lue: Cavaliers in better position to win without LeBron James than in past – via cleveland.com October 15 05:49 PM LeBron James (sprained left ankle) participated in one quarter of the Cavaliers’ practice Sunday and his status remains unknown for the season opener Tuesday against Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics. Shares