CelticsWire.com's Jared Weiss on the Boston Celtics' season, busy summer and long-term plan

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Jared Weiss of CelticsWire.com joins Alex Kennedy to preview the Boston Celtics’ 2017-18 season and break down their long-term outlook. Here are some of the specific topics they discussed (with time-stamps):

0:50: Jared explains what Celtics Wire is and what kind of content can be found there.

5:00: Discussing Boston’s surprising overhaul this past summer – adding Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum among others.

10:00: With only four players returning from last year, how will this team come together from a chemistry standpoint and who will step as Boston’s leaders? Has Kyrie shown a willingness to embrace that role?

14:50: Breaking down the Celtics’ long-term plan, in which they remain a perennial contender without mortgaging their future or long-term flexibility.

20:30: How good can Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum be when they reach their prime? What’s their ultimate ceiling and who are their NBA comparisons?

29:00: The big names have received a lot of attention, but the Celtics have some impressive depth as well. Jared breaks down the supporting cast, starting with Marcus Smart, and what those guys bring to the table.

35:25: Will Boston surpass last year’s win total?

36:20: Does Brad Stevens have a legitimate shot at winning Coach of the Year?

38:15: Will the Celtics win a championship in the next five years?