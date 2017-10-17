Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets have most improved title odds

After a chaotic basketball offseason inches towards its close this evening, we looked at how much the odds have changed for the NBA title.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have the best odds to win the title, which makes sense considering the two teams have played in the NBA Championship three seasons in a row. Now that Bookmaker.eu has released their final lines of the offseason, we compared the list to what they had on May 30.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets have improved the most, according to the odds. Next in line are the Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets. It’s curious to see all these teams in front of the Houston Rockets (who added Chris Paul) as well as the Boston Celtics (who added Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward).

League general managers, for the second year in a row, voted the Timberwolves as a team they expected to improve most from last season. Their odds jumped from +20000 to +4500.

Only six teams have better odds to win the 2018 NBA Championship than the Timberwolves. Yet on May 30, the team had the nineteenth-best odds for the title.

After adding Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson, the new-look and improved Timberwolves have veterans and young stars emerging as an impressive threat in the Western Conference.

The biggest move that Denver made this offseason was adding Paul Millsap, but with expected improvement from Gary Harris and Nikola Jokic they’ll be an exciting core for years to come. On May 30, their odds were +25000 and they are now at +16000.

The Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks lowered their odds the most heading into the upcoming season.