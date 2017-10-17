Nikola Mirotic fractured bones in face, maybe concussion after fight

Chicago Bulls big men Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic reportedly got into a fight while at practice, which left Mirotic in the hospital.

The altercation, which was believed to be started by Mirotic when they were fighting for position, was described as one that was three years in the making.

In practice scuffle with Bobby Portis in Bulls practice, Nikola Mirotic suffered a fractured bone in his face, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2017

KC Johnson reports Mirotic suffered two broken bones in his face. Mirotic was on the floor for several minutes, according to reports. Miroric could miss “a few weeks” or more after the injury. Surgery remains a possibility.

Both players were considered likely to receive ample playing time for the rebuilding Bulls, who do not have much star power after trading away Jimmy Butler earlier this offseason.

Portis will presumably miss time with disciplinary measures for the action once reviewed by the team. Mirotic does not have a clear return date, though it’s likely not soon.

Chicago is also without Zach LaVine, who is an expected centerpiece of the franchise, as he recovers from his own injury.