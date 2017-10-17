Podcast: 2017-18 NBA preview, team/player/award predictions, All-Star mock draft and more

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his colleague Bryan Kalbrosky to preview the 2017-18 NBA season. Here are some of the topics they discussed (with time-stamps included):
1:55: Alex and Bryan discuss the teams they’re most excited to watch this season.
8:30: Which teams pose the biggest challenge to the Golden State Warriors?
19:45: Ten players Alex and Bryan believe are poised for a breakout season.
46:25: Predicting the season’s Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
59:35: In honor of the NBA changing the All-Star Game format, Bryan and Alex do a mock draft to assemble their own All-Star teams.
Avery Bradley, Chris Paul, Dennis Smith Jr., Draymond Green, Gary Harris, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Russell Wesbrook, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs
