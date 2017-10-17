Podcast: 2017-18 NBA preview, team/player/award predictions, All-Star mock draft and more

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his colleague Bryan Kalbrosky to preview the 2017-18 NBA season. Here are some of the topics they discussed (with time-stamps included):

1:55: Alex and Bryan discuss the teams they’re most excited to watch this season.

8:30: Which teams pose the biggest challenge to the Golden State Warriors?

19:45: Ten players Alex and Bryan believe are poised for a breakout season.

46:25: Predicting the season’s Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

59:35: In honor of the NBA changing the All-Star Game format, Bryan and Alex do a mock draft to assemble their own All-Star teams.