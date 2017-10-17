Restricted free agent: If you don't sign quickly, you're probably in trouble

Over the past five offseasons, numerous contracts have been dolled out to restricted free agents. Per our research, 89 in total, to be exact.

After taking a close look at each of those deals, and various variables – such as time waited until the contract was agreed upon, as well as average length and size of said deals – a few things stood out.

For one, the players who waited longer than 10 days before signing their new contracts saw a massive drop in worth of their deals.

From the 2013 offseason through 2017’s free-agency period, 17 of the 34 contracts agreed to after July 10 (or, 10 days after the annual start of free agency) were for a total of $10 million or less. Meanwhile, 21 of the 55 contracts agreed to before July 10 were worth at least a grand total of $50 million.

For soon-to-be free agents like Jabari Parker, Rodney Hood and Marcus Smart , that stat is of utmost interest.

Although it’s common to see rival teams swoop in and sign restricted free agents to offer sheets, thus forcing incumbent organizations to pony up to keep their guys, that wasn’t the case with the two biggest restricted free agent deals signed over the past five offseasons.

The largest contract signed in that span was Andre Drummond’s with the Detroit Pistons, which was a monstrous five-year, $130 million agreement. The second largest contract from that time frame was Bradley Beal’s five-year, $128 million agreement with the Washington Wizards.

Neither player had signed an offer sheet with anyone else, meaning both the Pistons and Wizards were bidding against themselves.

Overall, the average contract agreed upon or signed within at least 10 days of the start of free agency was on average for 3.6 years and $41.9 million.

In contrast, players who signed contracts after the 10-day mark saw the value of their deals plummet: the average deal signed after that cutoff was worth around 2.4 years and $17.2 million.

If we change the relevant scope from 10 days to five, the numbers get even more jarring.

Players who agreed to deals within five days of the start of free agency received contracts worth, on average, 4.1 years and $52.4 million. Those who waited past day five signed deals worth 2.6 years and $21.3 million.

One obvious rebuttal may be: Of course the restricted free agents who signed right away got larger contracts – they’re usually better players!

That’s really not the case, though, considering some of the names signed on the very first night of free agency include Joe Ingles, Tony Snell and Kyle Singler.

What’s more, even if we expand our scope and look at the players signed before and after the 15-day mark, the contrast remains vast.

Players signed before that cutoff averaged 3.4-year, $38.7 million deals; those signed after that averaged 2.4-year, $18.3 million deals.

As with any study such, however, we should note there were a few outliers.

Namely, after a tumultuous 113-day holdout back in 2015, Tristan Thompson received a five-year, $82 million contract from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Another Rich Paul client, Eric Bledsoe also held out for a bigger deal and ended up getting paid handsomely. After refusing to sign for 85 days, Bledsoe and the Phoenix Suns agreed to five-year, $75 million contract on September 24, 2014.

Essentially, unless you’re a star-level talent like Bledsoe, or a pivotal piece to an elite team like Thompson, you’re in trouble barring an early contract agreement in restricted free agency.

