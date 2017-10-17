Roy Hibbert says Kobe Bryant predicted Donald Trump would become POTUS

Roy Hibbert said his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant accurately predicted Donald Trump would win the presidential election.

Roy Hibbert tells the story of how Kobe predicted Trump's victory and then texted him, "I told you so!" #NBAPalooza pic.twitter.com/bUtxvKAw6L — The Ringer (@ringer) October 17, 2017

In a recent interview, Hibbert explained Bryant often spoke about politics when he talked with his peers. Here is what Hibbert said about one of the conversations he had with the five-time NBA champion (via The Ringer):

“He was like, ‘I want Hillary to win.’ But he broke it down, just like how he analyzes a game on a play, he did that [for politics].”

The former NBA star correctly noted that Clinton did not visit enough of the key locations needed to get votes to win the electoral college. Hibbert said that Bryant, who he called very smart and analytical, texted him after the election to remind him about their chat.

Bryant has since tweeted his disapproval for Trump, saying the POTUS causes “division and anger” and “dissension and hatred.”

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

Trump had called Bryant a “truly great champion” in 2013, which was the season that the 18-time All-Star tore his Achilles tendon.

Bryant recently said he would kneel for the national anthem if he was still an active player. He also said that he would probably visit the White House if he won an NBA championship while Trump was in office, but added that it’d be a tough call.

The Golden State Warriors, who are the defending league champions, will not visit the White House while Trump is in office.