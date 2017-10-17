Season preview: Chicago Bulls

STAYING: Cristiano Felicio, Jerian Grant, Zach LaVine, Robin Lopez, Nikola Mirotic, Cameron Payne, Bobby Portis, Denzel Valentine and Paul Zipser.

ADDED: Ryan Arcidiacono (Austin Spurs), Antonio Blakeney (Louisiana State), Kris Dunn (Minnesota), Kay Felder (Cleveland), Justin Holiday (New York), Lauri Markkanen (Arizona), Quincy Pondexter (Chicago) and David Nwaba (LA Lakers).

GONE: Jimmy Butler (Minnesota), Michael Carter-Williams (Charlotte), Isaiah Canaan, Joffrey Lauvergne (San Antonio), Anthony Morrow, Rajon Rondo (New Orleans) and Dwyane Wade (Cleveland).

STRENGTHS: Young, up-and-coming players will have the chance to prove their worth … Once healthy, the ultra athletic Zach LaVine should have green light … There’s probably a lot of untapped potential there … Can Nikola Mirotic finally live up to expectations with a bigger role?

WEAKNESSES: The Bulls just don’t have the talent to compete with most NBA teams … They probably don’t have a single Top 15 player at any position, which is a rare feat … No clear go-to guy, especially with LaVine missing the start of the season … Scoring the ball will not come easy for Chicago … With little to no pressure to win and many players looking to establish themselves, it will be hard to make a cohesive unit out of this squad … It’s a transition year through and through for them and everybody knows it.

PREDICTION: 5th in the Central Division, 15th in the Eastern Conference.

