Trending stories: LaMarcus Aldridge contract extension, Russell Westbrook, Richard Jefferson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
‘A Soulless Coward’: Coach Gregg Popovich Responds to Trump – via thenation.com
October 16 06:07 PM
In an exclusive here at The Nation, the Spurs coach speaks about Trump’s latest outrage.
Shares
Spurs, Aldridge work out deal that benefits both sides – via espn.com
October 16 04:44 PM
After a disappointing playoff performance and trade rumors, LaMarcus Aldridge cleared the air with Gregg Popovich over the summer.
Shares
Sources: Jefferson, Nuggets agree on contract – via espn.com
October 16 07:49 PM
The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal with free-agent forward Richard Jefferson, league sources told ESPN.
Shares
Aldridge, Spurs agree to three-year extension – via blog.mysanantonio.com
October 16 04:51 PM
After reaching an agreement on a contract extension, LaMarcus Aldridge could be in a Spurs uniform through the 2021-22 campaign.
Shares
Kendrick Perkins to play for Canton Charge – via cleveland.com
October 16 02:43 PM
Kendrick Perkins will continue his playing career for the Cavaliers’ “G” League affiliate in Canton, a source confirmed to cleveland.com.
Shares
Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? Rally brings MVP to OKC – via newsok.com
October 16 11:59 PM
OCT 16, 2017 – Russell Westbrook could have had his Jordan Why Not? Rally anywhere, but the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player chose the 8th Street Market in Oklahoma City three days before the start of this highly-anticipated season.
Shares
Agent for Celtics’ Smart not so Happy, after all – via amicohoops.net
October 16 08:11 PM
Pro basketball agent Happy Walters did not live up to his name after Marcus Smart failed to reach a contract extension with the Boston Celtics on Monday. “It will cost them a lot more next year,” Walters told the Boston Herald. Smart and the Celtics were reportedly close to a deal, but could not finalize…
Shares
Veteran Richard Jefferson signing with Denver Nuggets – via sports.yahoo.com
October 16 09:03 PM
Jefferson confirmed the one-year, $2.3 million deal deal in a text message to The Vertical.
Shares
Jimmy Butler leading the young Timberwolves the only way he knows how – via sports.yahoo.com
October 16 10:42 AM
With fire, passion and intensity, the three-time All-Star is focused on doing things the right way — and getting to the playoffs.
Shares
SB Nation’s NBA preview: Can anyone beat the Warriors? – via sbnation.com
October 12 09:57 AM
In a wild offseason, a legion of challengers have loaded up to chase the Warriors. Can anyone possibly beat them? And what is there to play for if they can’t? A lot, actually.
Shares
Agent points to Celtics after Marcus Smart extension talks fizzle – via bostonherald.com
October 16 07:36 PM
CLEVELAND — Talks between Marcus Smart and the Celtics over a rookie extension, never close, ended without resolution Monday night.Happy Walters, the Celtics guard’s agent, pinned the reason on the Celtics’ reluctance to go over the luxury tax threshold next season, though by all accounts the team wants to keep their talented guard on a long-term basis.
Comments