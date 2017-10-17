Trending stories: LaMarcus Aldridge contract extension, Russell Westbrook, Richard Jefferson and more

Aldridge, Spurs agree to three-year extension – via blog.mysanantonio.com October 16 04:51 PM After reaching an agreement on a contract extension, LaMarcus Aldridge could be in a Spurs uniform through the 2021-22 campaign. Shares

Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Rally brings MVP to OKC – via newsok.com October 16 11:59 PM OCT 16, 2017 – Russell Westbrook could have had his Jordan Why Not? Rally anywhere, but the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player chose the 8th Street Market in Oklahoma City three days before the start of this highly-anticipated season.

Agent for Celtics' Smart not so Happy, after all – via amicohoops.net October 16 08:11 PM Pro basketball agent Happy Walters did not live up to his name after Marcus Smart failed to reach a contract extension with the Boston Celtics on Monday. "It will cost them a lot more next year," Walters told the Boston Herald. Smart and the Celtics were reportedly close to a deal, but could not finalize…