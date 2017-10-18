Carmelo Anthony said his son wanted him to play for the Thunder

Carmelo Anthony took some time before he eventually waived his no-trade clause and included the Oklahoma City Thunder on his list of possible destinations.

NBA insider Marc Stein spoke to the former New York Knicks star about the person who encouraged Anthony to waive his no-trade clause and allow the Knicks to send him to the Thunder (via New York Times):

“My son said he wanted me to play for OKC, even before OKC was in the picture.’’

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, 10, attended team practice on Tuesday afternoon and even worked on his one-on-one game against 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

Earlier this offseason, we learned Anthony’s top priority was to stay close in proximity to his son.

While his child is younger than LeBron James Jr., he already has his own highlight mixtape. Watch him learn the offensive jab stab on offense from his father, a ten-time NBA All-Star.