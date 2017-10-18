Isaiah Thomas doesn't mind trade because he thinks Cavs will win title

Isaiah Thomas and Richard Jefferson were only briefly teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers and never actually appeared in a game together.

They did, however, appear together on Jefferson’s popular Road Trippin’ podcast. Jae Crowder, who made his debut for the Cavaliers against his former team on Tuesday evening, was also featured on the episode.

Isaiah Thomas’ only grudge in Boston remains with Danny Ainge, from Lee Jenkins’s latest epic for SI. https://t.co/s0x63HejJh pic.twitter.com/L2sJTPYXtv — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 11, 2017

Thomas recently said he may never speak with Boston GM Danny Ainge, who traded him to Cleveland.

On his final podcast as a member of the Cavs, with Thomas and Crowder as guests, Jefferson spoke with I.T. about his new team (via Uninterrupted):

“I’m not tripping off the trade, like I got traded to the Cavs and we’re going to win this championship. And, at the end of the day, I’m going to be fine with that. He sent me to an even better situation with a bigger platform. I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Jefferson said he believes Thomas and Crowder are “in for something special” on the team in Cleveland.

