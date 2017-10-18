Kobe Bryant thinks Gordon Hayward will find beauty in the struggle

When Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward suffered a devastating injury on Tuesday night, players from around the NBA rushed to his support.

Some of the first to react included his longtime friend Paul George as well as 2017 NBA Champion Shaun Livingston. Both have recovered from injuries similarly traumatizing, though they recovered from setbacks and continued their professional careers.

The latest to post his condolences was Kobe Bryant, who tore his Achilles tendon in April 2013. Read the full caption from the 18-time NBA All-Star (via Instagram):

“Be sad. Be mad. Be frustrated. Scream. Cry. Sulk. When you wake up you will think it was just a nightmare only to realize it’s all too real. You will be angry and wish for the day back, the game back THAT play back. But reality gives nothing back and nor should you. Time to move on and focus on doing everything in your power to prepare for surgery, ask all the questions to be sure you understand fully the procedure so that you may visualize it in your subconscious while being operated on and better the chance of it’s success. Then focus on the recovery process day by day by day. It’s a long journey but if you focus on the mini milestones along the way you will find beauty in the struggle of doing simple things that prior to this injury were taken for granted. This will also mean that when you return you will have a new perspective. You will be so appreciative of being able to stand, walk, run that you will train harder than you ever have. You see the belief within you grow with each mini milestone and you will come back a better player for it. Best of luck to you on this journey my brother #mambamentality always.”

The inspirational message from Bryant may help keep Hayward encouraged during his tough road ahead. But like the longtime NBA star said, there will be beauty in the struggle as Hayward words towards recovery.