There's reason to be cautiously optimistic after Gordon Hayward injury

After Gordon Hayward suffered a devastating injury, there is still reason to be optimistic moving forward for fans of the Boston Celtics.

Hearing some cautious optimism on Hayward's injury. Being described as what looks like a clean break. More learned back in Boston. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) October 18, 2017

Chris Mannix, who covered the team before he joined the national beat, said he has heard “cautious optimism” about a potential recovery. According to Mike Gorman, who does play-by-play for the Celtics, the reports are not overwhelmingly negative (via NBC Boston):