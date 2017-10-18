There's reason to be cautiously optimistic after Gordon Hayward injury

After Gordon Hayward suffered a devastating injury, there is still reason to be optimistic moving forward for fans of the Boston Celtics.
Chris Mannix, who covered the team before he joined the national beat, said he has heard “cautious optimism” about a potential recovery. According to Mike Gorman, who does play-by-play for the Celtics, the reports are not overwhelmingly negative (via NBC Boston):
“Early word on the fracture is that it’s clean… [it] doesn’t appear to be ligament or blood vessel damage.”
The Celtics confirmed that Hayward has a fractured left ankle, but head coach Brad Stevens says the 27-year-old wing will be flown to Boston for more tests.
One former orthopedic surgeon called the injury “not that hard to fix” and believes Hayward will be back in less than one year, though it’s impossible to predict without seeing the damage firsthand.
There is more info we need to hear before we jump to conclusions. But based on what we’re learning so far, those who fear it’s a career-ending injury may be jumping to conclusions too soon.
