Trending stories: Chris Paul, the 'U Bum' tweet, Nikola Mirotic and more

The East season preview – via espn.com October 17 01:32 PM Brian Windhorst, Rachel Nichols and Jackie MacMullan preview the Eastern Conference for the 2017-18 season. How much of a rivalry is Cavs-Celtics? Are there any serious challengers to Cleveland in the near term? Shares

Sources: Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic hospitalized after practice altercation with teammate Bobby Portis – via sports.yahoo.com October 17 06:38 PM Nikola Mirotic is entering his fourth season with the Bulls. Chicago Bulls forwards Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis engaged in a physical altercation in practice Tuesday that resulted in Mirotic being hospitalized and sidelined indefinitely, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Mirotic was taken to the Shares

PODCAST: NBA Season Preview – via basketballinsiders.com October 17 08:58 AM Basketball Insiders senior writers Michael Scotto and Ben Dowsett preview the new NBA season and break down their season award picks. Then, Michael is joined by Jon Krawczynski of The Associated Press to discuss the outlook for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shares

Gordon Hayward injury will be test of Celtics’ mettle – via sports.yahoo.com October 18 02:12 AM Gordon Hayward hit the floor Tuesday night, and suddenly everything that was supposed to matter didn’t. Six minutes into the season opener and there was Hayward, swiveling his body toward the Cavaliers’ bench, his ankle fractured, his foot twisted nearly 120 degrees, hanging limply off his leg. Dislocated Shares

CP3 wants a team that can contend with the Warriors – ESPN Video – via espn.com October 17 12:03 PM In weighing his options, Chris Paul and his team look at which 2017-18 rosters have the ability to beat the Warriors. Watch Episode 1 of Chris Paul’s Chapter 3, Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and in the ESPN App. Shares