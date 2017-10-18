Trending stories: Chris Paul, the 'U Bum' tweet, Nikola Mirotic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The inside story of how the Rockets landed Chris Paul – via espn.com
October 17 10:47 AM
As last season ended, Chris Paul and James Harden had the same revelation: They could not beat the Warriors alone. In this ESPN the Magazine cover story, we ask: Can they beat them together?
October 17 08:09 AM
In our November cover story, we follow the King across this great continent to talk about his unstoppable impact on—and, increasingly, off—the court.
October 17 02:37 PM
Here’s what NBA stars will be rocking on opening night in Golden State and Cleveland.
The East season preview – via espn.com
October 17 01:32 PM
Brian Windhorst, Rachel Nichols and Jackie MacMullan preview the Eastern Conference for the 2017-18 season. How much of a rivalry is Cavs-Celtics? Are there any serious challengers to Cleveland in the near term?
Cavaliers decide not to show Kyrie Irving tribute video – via cleveland.com
October 17 09:26 PM
The Cavaliers decided not to show a tribute video of former point guard Kyrie Irving during his first game at The Q playing for the opposition.
Sources: Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic hospitalized after practice altercation with teammate Bobby Portis – via sports.yahoo.com
October 17 06:38 PM
Nikola Mirotic is entering his fourth season with the Bulls. Chicago Bulls forwards Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis engaged in a physical altercation in practice Tuesday that resulted in Mirotic being hospitalized and sidelined indefinitely, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Mirotic was taken to the
PODCAST: NBA Season Preview – via basketballinsiders.com
October 17 08:58 AM
Basketball Insiders senior writers Michael Scotto and Ben Dowsett preview the new NBA season and break down their season award picks. Then, Michael is joined by Jon Krawczynski of The Associated Press to discuss the outlook for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
‘A Soulless Coward’: Coach Gregg Popovich Responds to Trump – via thenation.com
October 16 06:07 PM
In an exclusive here at The Nation, the Spurs coach speaks about Trump’s latest outrage.
The Athletic’s 2017-18 NBA season preview panel – via theathletic.com
October 17 08:34 AM
At this time last year, the conclusion to the NBA season seemed inevitable.
Buoyed by Kevin…
99 NBA predictions for the inevitable, incredible 2017-2018 season – via sbnation.com
October 17 07:00 AM
Yes, the Warriors are going to win it all. No, you don’t know what else will happen. Yet.
Gordon Hayward injury will be test of Celtics’ mettle – via sports.yahoo.com
October 18 02:12 AM
Gordon Hayward hit the floor Tuesday night, and suddenly everything that was supposed to matter didn’t. Six minutes into the season opener and there was Hayward, swiveling his body toward the Cavaliers’ bench, his ankle fractured, his foot twisted nearly 120 degrees, hanging limply off his leg. Dislocated
Draymond Green on Rockets: “I don’t know how serious they take defense” – via mercurynews.com
October 16 06:23 PM
OAKLAND — The concept endlessly amuses Warriors forward Draymond Green. In his mind, the Warriors have the most talent and the most confidence to win an NBA championship in what would mark their th…
October 17 12:03 PM
In weighing his options, Chris Paul and his team look at which 2017-18 rosters have the ability to beat the Warriors. Watch Episode 1 of Chris Paul’s Chapter 3, Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and in the ESPN App.
The Warriors’ Klay Thompson Only Needs 0.79 Seconds To Beat You – via fivethirtyeight.com
October 17 11:05 PM
How the Warriors take advantage of their star’s lightning quick jumper.
Chris Paul still adjusting to life with a new team – via chron.com
October 17 09:40 PM
With the Rockets, that quickly brings the conversation to how he will mesh in a backcourt with James Harden, though Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said they will likely share the floor for about 20 minutes in most games and that their skills allow each to play off the ball, as much as their usual roles running the offense.
