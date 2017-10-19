Milos Teodosic, Patrick Beverley begin season as starters for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers rookie point guard Milos Teodosic will begin the season as a starter in the backcourt, alongside Patrick Beverley.

Clippers to start Milos Teodosic AND Pat Beverley, per @Sam_Amick. Pat says Milos is like a brother; they were teammates in Greece in 2010. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 20, 2017

Teodosic, 30, played with Beverley on the same team in Greece nearly seven years ago. That season, Teodosic was the Euroleague MVP. He led Serbia to the silver medal against the United States in the 2016 Olympic games. Now, Teodosic will start as he makes his NBA debut.

Paolo Uggetti wrote about how the two guards will work together in Los Angeles (via The Ringer):

“Teodosic changes the dynamic for the new-look Clippers. He will act as a facilitator and a perfect backcourt mate alongside the more defensive-minded Patrick Beverley. And because his natural instinct is to always be moving the ball, it will inevitably breed a culture of constant ball movement.”

Both players can potentially shoot 40 percent from three-point range, which will be an excellent way for the team to space the floor. Even though Teodosic is not the best defender, they will have a unique opportunity to shine for Los Angeles (and Beverley will help on end of the floor, as he was selected to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team last year).

Beverley was predominantly a point guard during his first four seasons in the league, but played more shooting guard last year alongside James Harden in Houston. He could stay at the shooting guard position once again with Teodosic running point.

Of course, Clippers big men Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan will love playing with Teodosic as well. During the preseason, Teodosic proved he can be a dominant passer and set up his bigs for easy baskets.

Teodosic will have a unique opportunity against Lonzo Ball of the Lakers. Ball is a favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year and while Teodosic is a long shot, he could surprise people as a potential sleeper candidate.