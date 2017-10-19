Trending stories: Gordon Hayward injury, Tony Parker, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Gordon Hayward injury will be test of Celtics’ mettle – via sports.yahoo.com
October 18 02:12 AM
Gordon Hayward hit the floor Tuesday night, and suddenly everything that was supposed to matter didn’t. Six minutes into the season opener and there was Hayward, swiveling his body toward the Cavaliers’ bench, his ankle fractured, his foot twisted nearly 120 degrees, hanging limply off his leg. Dislocated
Bulls announce Bobby Portis has been suspended eight games. – via espn.com
October 18 01:01 PM
Just Tony Parker, taking jumpers – via blog.mysanantonio.com
October 18 01:35 PM
Look who was leisurely getting up a couple shots after Spurs shootaround Wednesday. It’s Tony Parker, five months after surgery to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon. The 35-year-old Pa…
A Season of Cleveland Anxiety, Brought to You by LeBron James – via nytimes.com
October 17 06:12 PM
Amid concerns that James might repeat his 2010 departure from the Cavaliers and play elsewhere next season, a pair of fans have created apparel asking him to stay.
Carmelo Anthony looks back one last time – via northjersey.com
October 18 05:10 PM
Former Knick Carmelo Anthony spoke out on his time in New York and his departure
Celtics’ Hayward to need surgery, no timetable – via espn.com
October 18 06:32 PM
Gordon Hayward, who dislocated his ankle and fractured his left tibia on Tuesday night in his Celtics debut, will need surgery, Boston coach Brad Stevens confirmed Wednesday.
In Murray, the Spurs get a glimpse of the future – via expressnews.com
October 19 01:43 AM
Second-year guard Dejounte Murray was solid – and at times spectacular – filling in for Tony Parker
What separates Pop and Trump – via expressnews.com
October 18 11:34 PM
President Donald Trump and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich share a distaste for the media – and not much else.
Pop laments trying to change Aldridge – via expressnews.com
October 18 11:31 PM
Heading into LaMarcus Aldridge’s third season, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich vows to leave him alone
Dion Waiters’ annoying ankle injury is back and ‘it sucks, for real’ – via miamiherald.com
October 18 11:14 PM
In Wednesday night’s 116-109 loss to the Magic, the Heat’s starting shooting guard had a relapse with the same ankle that ended his 2017 season with 13 games to go and ultimately helped doom Miami’s playoff push.
Bulls’ task for season: mend physically, emotionally after Mirotic-Portis fight – via chicagotribune.com
October 18 08:39 PM
Bobby Portis has been suspended eight games for punching Nikola Mirotic in the face at practice on Tuesday, the Bulls announced Wednesday.
Popovich says he made a mistake by trying to change LaMarcus Aldridge – via blog.mysanantonio.com
October 18 08:29 PM
Two days after LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension, Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich said that he’s misused the power forward over the la…
Lakers Practice Notes: Lonzo Ball’s First Game, Larry Nance Starting? – via lakersnation.com
October 18 08:30 PM
Final Lakers practice notes before the start of the season and we chat with Lonzo Ball prior to his first game and Larry Nance Jr. sounds like he’ll start.
