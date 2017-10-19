USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Gordon Hayward injury, Tony Parker, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

Trending stories: Gordon Hayward injury, Tony Parker, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Gordon Hayward injury, Tony Parker, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 18 02:12 AM
Gordon Hayward hit the floor Tuesday night, and suddenly everything that was supposed to matter didn’t. Six minutes into the season opener and there was Hayward, swiveling his body toward the Cavaliers’ bench, his ankle fractured, his foot twisted nearly 120 degrees, hanging limply off his leg. Dislocated

Shares

October 18 01:01 PM
Read more on ESPN

Shares

Just Tony Parker, taking jumpers – via blog.mysanantonio.com

October 18 01:35 PM
Look who was leisurely getting up a couple shots after Spurs shootaround Wednesday. It’s Tony Parker, five months after surgery to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon. The 35-year-old Pa…

Shares

October 17 06:12 PM
Amid concerns that James might repeat his 2010 departure from the Cavaliers and play elsewhere next season, a pair of fans have created apparel asking him to stay.

Shares

October 18 05:10 PM
Former Knick Carmelo Anthony spoke out on his time in New York and his departure

Shares

October 18 06:32 PM
Gordon Hayward, who dislocated his ankle and fractured his left tibia on Tuesday night in his Celtics debut, will need surgery, Boston coach Brad Stevens confirmed Wednesday.

Shares

October 19 01:43 AM
Second-year guard Dejounte Murray was solid – and at times spectacular – filling in for Tony Parker

Shares

What separates Pop and Trump – via expressnews.com

October 18 11:34 PM
President Donald Trump and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich share a distaste for the media – and not much else.

Shares

Pop laments trying to change Aldridge – via expressnews.com

October 18 11:31 PM
Heading into LaMarcus Aldridge’s third season, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich vows to leave him alone

Shares

October 18 11:14 PM
In Wednesday night’s 116-109 loss to the Magic, the Heat’s starting shooting guard had a relapse with the same ankle that ended his 2017 season with 13 games to go and ultimately helped doom Miami’s playoff push.

Shares

October 18 08:39 PM
Bobby Portis has been suspended eight games for punching Nikola Mirotic in the face at practice on Tuesday, the Bulls announced Wednesday.

Shares

October 18 08:29 PM
Two days after LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension, Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich said that he’s misused the power forward over the la…

Shares

October 18 08:30 PM
Final Lakers practice notes before the start of the season and we chat with Lonzo Ball prior to his first game and Larry Nance Jr. sounds like he’ll start.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home