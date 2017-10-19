Trending stories: Gordon Hayward injury, Tony Parker, LaMarcus Aldridge and more

Gordon Hayward injury will be test of Celtics’ mettle – via sports.yahoo.com October 18 02:12 AM Gordon Hayward hit the floor Tuesday night, and suddenly everything that was supposed to matter didn’t. Six minutes into the season opener and there was Hayward, swiveling his body toward the Cavaliers’ bench, his ankle fractured, his foot twisted nearly 120 degrees, hanging limply off his leg. Dislocated Shares

Just Tony Parker, taking jumpers – via blog.mysanantonio.com October 18 01:35 PM Look who was leisurely getting up a couple shots after Spurs shootaround Wednesday. It's Tony Parker, five months after surgery to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon. The 35-year-old Pa…

Carmelo Anthony looks back one last time – via northjersey.com October 18 05:10 PM Former Knick Carmelo Anthony spoke out on his time in New York and his departure

Celtics' Hayward to need surgery, no timetable – via espn.com October 18 06:32 PM Gordon Hayward, who dislocated his ankle and fractured his left tibia on Tuesday night in his Celtics debut, will need surgery, Boston coach Brad Stevens confirmed Wednesday.

What separates Pop and Trump – via expressnews.com October 18 11:34 PM President Donald Trump and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich share a distaste for the media – and not much else.

Pop laments trying to change Aldridge – via expressnews.com October 18 11:31 PM Heading into LaMarcus Aldridge's third season, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich vows to leave him alone

Dion Waiters' annoying ankle injury is back and 'it sucks, for real' – via miamiherald.com October 18 11:14 PM In Wednesday night's 116-109 loss to the Magic, the Heat's starting shooting guard had a relapse with the same ankle that ended his 2017 season with 13 games to go and ultimately helped doom Miami's playoff push.

Bulls' task for season: mend physically, emotionally after Mirotic-Portis fight – via chicagotribune.com October 18 08:39 PM Bobby Portis has been suspended eight games for punching Nikola Mirotic in the face at practice on Tuesday, the Bulls announced Wednesday.

Popovich says he made a mistake by trying to change LaMarcus Aldridge – via blog.mysanantonio.com October 18 08:29 PM Two days after LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension, Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich said that he's misused the power forward over the la…