Brad Stevens asked Frank Vogel how he kept injured Paul George engaged

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens spoke with former Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel about how he handled the injury to Paul George.

George suffered a devastating leg injury in 2014, similar in severity to what Gordon Hayward recently experienced. George was drafted the same year as Hayward and both players switched franchises this past offseason, leaving the team that originally selected them.

Now with the Thunder, George said he texted the Boston star and gave him words of encouragement the night of the injury.

Stevens, who has been friends with Vogel since 2011, explained what he asked George’s former coach (via ESPN):

“It’s easy to hole up because you’re going to be out a long time … I asked him what are some of the things Paul did in his year off that you would really encourage? What are some of the things we should be looking at?”

Stevens said he Vogel recommended shooting while sitting in a wheelchair, among a few other pieces of advice.

While they never coached for the same team, Vogel was an assistant for the Boston Celtics from 2001 until 2004. When he was at the collegiate level, Stevens was the head coach of Butler, which is in Indiana.