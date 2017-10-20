Carmelo Anthony's Jordan Brand hoodies sold out in 7 minutes

Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony has become well-known for wearing hooded sweatshirts. Jordan Brand capitalized on the popularity.
Nike.com described the sweatshirt, which was released at 7 p.m. EST right before Carmelo’s debut for Oklahoma City, as a product to help you “gear up” like Anthony. Before his first game with the Thunder, Anthony wore a hoodie on the court in Oklahoma City.
Some lucky fans received a “Hoodie SZN” giveaway when they arrived at the arena. While the sweatshirt was originally available for $65, the store ran out due to the popularity of the limited-edition item.
In fact, they sold out in just seven minutes. Anthony, of course, has worn No. 7 for the Knicks and sports it again now with the Thunder. According to ESPN, he chose the number because his son, Kiyan, was born on March 7.
Anthony wore No. 22 in high school and No. 15 in college and while on the Denver Nuggets. He subtracted one from the other and got seven, though the tribute to his son seems like a better reason.
