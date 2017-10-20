Carmelo Anthony's Jordan Brand hoodies sold out in 7 minutes

Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony has become well-known for wearing hooded sweatshirts. Jordan Brand capitalized on the popularity.

Jordan Brand is launching an official "Hoodie Melo" sweatshirt today at 7 PM EST on https://t.co/BuywQO883n before @CarmeloAnthony's OKC season debut. The "Hoodie SZN" font is inspired by a classic Air Jordan box font. Feel free to cut the sleeves off on your own. pic.twitter.com/ydtcD0j2tQ — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 19, 2017

Nike.com described the sweatshirt, which was released at 7 p.m. EST right before Carmelo’s debut for Oklahoma City, as a product to help you “gear up” like Anthony. Before his first game with the Thunder, Anthony wore a hoodie on the court in Oklahoma City.

Some lucky fans received a “Hoodie SZN” giveaway when they arrived at the arena. While the sweatshirt was originally available for $65, the store ran out due to the popularity of the limited-edition item.

Melo on his hoodie selling out in seven minutes: "That's a good number" — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 20, 2017

In fact, they sold out in just seven minutes. Anthony, of course, has worn No. 7 for the Knicks and sports it again now with the Thunder. According to ESPN, he chose the number because his son, Kiyan, was born on March 7.

Anthony wore No. 22 in high school and No. 15 in college and while on the Denver Nuggets. He subtracted one from the other and got seven, though the tribute to his son seems like a better reason.