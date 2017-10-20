Trending stories: Mark Cuban on lottery reform, Draymond Green and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spurs play ‘pursuit of equality’ video message – via espn.com
October 19 02:01 AM
Coach Gregg Popovich thanked fans after the Spurs’ season-opening win featured a pregame message of unity on the scoreboard screen, which was met with a rousing reception.
Mavs’ Cuban not sold on lottery reform plan – via espn.com
October 19 12:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban abstained from voting on the new NBA draft lottery system when the board of governors voted last month.
Jeremy Lin Out for the Season With Ruptured Patella Tendon in His Knee – via nytimes.com
October 19 11:23 AM
The Brooklyn Nets guard landed hard after driving to the basket near the end of the Nets’ season opener.
Tyronn Lue asked Cavaliers players for patience with him – via cleveland.com
October 19 02:48 PM
Tyronn Lue asked his Cavaliers players for patience as he sifts through how to utilize the considerable talent on the roster after a clunky showing in the team’s 102-99 season-opening win Tuesday.
Raptors’ C.J. Miles doesn’t let basketball define him – via thestar.com
October 19 08:19 PM
NBA veteran credits his parents with teaching him to treat others as he wants to be treated.
Even with a diluted talent pool, gems can be mined from G League Draft – via 2ways10days.com
October 19 10:27 AM
With the addition of two-way contracts and four more teams in the league, the draft has taken a hit in terms of overall talent.
Devin Harris’ brother dies in car crash – via nba.nbcsports.com
October 19 07:00 PM
Heartbreaking news for Mavericks guard
TNT coverage of Gordon Hayward’s injury shows how sports broadcasts have evolved in last 32 years – via cleveland.com
October 19 11:25 AM
Gordon Hayward’s gruesome leg injury in Tuesday’s NBA season opener demonstrates how sports broadcasts have become more sensitive to players and fans.
LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas building rapport while IT inches toward eventual return – via cleveland.com
October 19 03:15 PM
LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas are getting to know each other and developing a rapport while IT works toward a return.
NBA PM: Frank Kaminsky’s Massive Opportunity – via basketballinsiders.com
October 19 02:44 PM
The potential frontcourt pairing of Frank Kaminsky and Dwight Howard should make for an exciting season in Charlotte.
Sources: MRI negative on Draymond’s left knee – via espn.com
October 19 01:58 PM
MRI results on Draymond Green’s let knee came back negative but the Warriors forward’s status for Friday’s game against the Pelicans is uncertain, sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.
Evan Turner helps lock down Devin Booker, then praises Suns’ rising star – via nbcsports.com
October 19 01:58 PM
The Blazers veteran likes the fight he saw from the Suns’ star, even while he help hold him to 12 points.
