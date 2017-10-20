USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Mark Cuban on lottery reform, Draymond Green and more

Trending stories: Mark Cuban on lottery reform, Draymond Green and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Mark Cuban on lottery reform, Draymond Green and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 19 02:01 AM
Coach Gregg Popovich thanked fans after the Spurs’ season-opening win featured a pregame message of unity on the scoreboard screen, which was met with a rousing reception.

Shares

October 19 12:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban abstained from voting on the new NBA draft lottery system when the board of governors voted last month.

Shares

October 19 11:23 AM
The Brooklyn Nets guard landed hard after driving to the basket near the end of the Nets’ season opener.

Shares

October 19 02:48 PM
Tyronn Lue asked his Cavaliers players for patience as he sifts through how to utilize the considerable talent on the roster after a clunky showing in the team’s 102-99 season-opening win Tuesday.

Shares

October 19 08:19 PM
NBA veteran credits his parents with teaching him to treat others as he wants to be treated.

Shares

October 19 10:27 AM
With the addition of two-way contracts and four more teams in the league, the draft has taken a hit in terms of overall talent.

Shares

Devin Harris’ brother dies in car crash – via nba.nbcsports.com

October 19 07:00 PM
Heartbreaking news for Mavericks guard

Shares

October 19 11:25 AM
Gordon Hayward’s gruesome leg injury in Tuesday’s NBA season opener demonstrates how sports broadcasts have become more sensitive to players and fans.

Shares

October 19 03:15 PM
LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas are getting to know each other and developing a rapport while IT works toward a return.

Shares

NBA PM: Frank Kaminsky’s Massive Opportunity – via basketballinsiders.com

October 19 02:44 PM
The potential frontcourt pairing of Frank Kaminsky and Dwight Howard should make for an exciting season in Charlotte.

Shares

October 19 01:58 PM
MRI results on Draymond Green’s let knee came back negative but the Warriors forward’s status for Friday’s game against the Pelicans is uncertain, sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Shares

October 19 01:58 PM
The Blazers veteran likes the fight he saw from the Suns’ star, even while he help hold him to 12 points.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home