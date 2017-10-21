Trending stories: Greek Freak, Rudy Gay and more

For Gay, Spurs’ offense Rudy-mentary – via expressnews.com October 20 03:44 PM Newcomer Rudy Gay has been a quick study in picking up the basics of the Spurs’ system Shares

National anthem singer takes knee at Nets game – via cbssports.com October 21 12:53 AM The singer of the national anthem at the Nets game took a knee at the end

LeBron James rejects Giannis Antetokounmpo's fast break layup in fourth quarter (video) – via cleveland.com October 20 09:35 PM But late in the second half, LeBron James turned him away with an emphatic block — perhaps symbolic, as if to remind the talented youngster that it's not his time yet and the Eastern Conference still runs through James.

Kings add former Sacramento Monarchs head coach to staff – via sacbee.com October 20 05:21 PM Former Sacramento Monarchs coach Jenny Boucek has officially been added to the Kings coaching staff as an assistant player development coach Friday, October 20, 2017.