Trending stories: Greek Freak, Rudy Gay and more

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t the NBA’s best-kept secret anymore. He’s a star. – via sbnation.com
October 20 09:32 AM
Giannis is learning to be boring off the court because he’s singularly unpredictable on it.
For Gay, Spurs’ offense Rudy-mentary – via expressnews.com
October 20 03:44 PM
Newcomer Rudy Gay has been a quick study in picking up the basics of the Spurs’ system
National anthem singer takes knee at Nets game – via cbssports.com
October 21 12:53 AM
The singer of the national anthem at the Nets game took a knee at the end
Lakers’ Brandon Ingram aiming to unleash the ‘beast’ in second season – via sports.yahoo.com
October 18 12:24 PM
The promising swingman has put in the work and has the support system. Now all he has to do is let his talents flourish on the court.
October 21 12:54 AM
The biggest play in the Sacramento Kings’ 93-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, October 20, 2017 was an offensive rebound by Buddy Hield.
Giannis puts on MVP-level performance, but LeBron, Cavs prove they still run the East – via cbssports.com
October 21 12:10 AM
Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals, but the Cavs won, 116-97
October 20 11:25 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on LeBron James, but LeBron comes out on top – via cbssports.com
October 20 09:58 PM
Giannis went at LeBron on a fast break, but LeBron won the matchup
Derrick Rose wanted a flagrant foul called on Greg Monroe, may miss game against Orlando – via cleveland.com
October 20 11:08 PM
Derrick Rose wanted a flagrant foul called on Greg Monroe and didn’t get it. He suffered a sprained left ankle and might not play against the Magic Saturday.
LeBron James rejects Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fast break layup in fourth quarter (video) – via cleveland.com
October 20 09:35 PM
But late in the second half, LeBron James turned him away with an emphatic block — perhaps symbolic, as if to remind the talented youngster that it’s not his time yet and the Eastern Conference still runs through James.
Kings add former Sacramento Monarchs head coach to staff – via sacbee.com
October 20 05:21 PM
Former Sacramento Monarchs coach Jenny Boucek has officially been added to the Kings coaching staff as an assistant player development coach Friday, October 20, 2017.
Cavaliers remembered Kyle Korver, beat Milwaukee Bucks 116-97 – via cleveland.com
October 20 09:25 PM
LeBron James finished with 24 points and eight assists and the Cavs beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
