Clippers must pay luxury tax if they replace injured Milos Teodosic

Milos Teodosic, the rookie point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, recently suffered a plantar fascia injury and will be out indefinitely.

Teodosic, 30, left the second game of his NBA career with a foot injury. The 6-foot-5 guard was helped off the floor after attempting an offensive rebound for Los Angeles.

The starting backcourt in his absence will presumably include Patrick Beverley and either Lou Williams or Austin Rivers. Two first-year players, Sindarius Thornwell and Jawun Evans, will likely have an increased role as well. During the preseason, Evans played nearly 25 minutes per game.

Broderick Turner wrote about potential options for the team (via Los Angeles Times):

“After the game, Rivers said they would activate rookie guard Jawun Evans to replace Teodosic on the roster. Austin Rivers, who still is trying to find his rhythm after missing all but one game during the exhibition season because of a left glute injury, probably will be back in the starting lineup in place of Teodosic. Rivers, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams most likely will play heavy minutes. Also, rookie guard Sindarius Thornwell will have to be prepared to give that veteran trio some rest.”

Due to the fact that Beverley is a combo guard, if the team decides to add depth, it can be at point guard or shooting guard.

This means free agents like Jordan Crawford and Monta Ellis could become immediate options, adding depth and potential scoring.

The Clippers have an open roster spot but have made a concerted effort to stay under the tax this offseason. LAC only $122K below the tax. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 22, 2017

Others in considerations may include Deron Williams, Russ Smith, John Jenkins, Rodney Stuckey, Leandro Barbosa and more.

If any of these players signed, they would take the veteran minimum — which would force the team to pay the luxury tax. The team has expressed they only wish to pay the luxury tax if they are going to be contenders, and it’s unclear if this rebuilt roster will compete in the Western Conference.

Even though many of the aforementioned players could add strong minutes for Los Angeles, it doesn’t seem likely they are valuable enough to risk the luxury tax financial penalties for the front office while they wait for Teodosic to return.