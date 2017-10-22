Jordan Crawford has connections to many coaches, players around NBA

Even though the New Orleans Pelicans recently waived guard Jordan Crawford, he may have interest from teams around the league.

We looked at the various connections that Crawford has to coaches as well as former teammates. The basketball journeyman can bring familiarity to many franchises and has looked good when on the court during the preseason as well as recent games in the regular season.

Regardless of whether these teams have an available roster space, it’s still possible they at least consider bringing him to their team.

Boston Celtics

Credit Danny Ainge for getting real assets for Jordan Crawford. But credit Brad Stevens, too, for turning Crawford into a player worth them — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) January 16, 2014

Crawford, who was an Eastern Conference Player of the Month while playing for the Celtics, has called Brad Stevens his favorite coach. Now without Gordon Hayward, it’s clear Boston could benefit from additional scoring help and depth at the wing position.

Jay Larranaga, Jamie Young, Micah Shrewsberry and Walter McCarty all worked with Crawford during the two-year period when he was on the roster for Boston.

Al Horford, one of the starters on the squad, was his teammate in Atlanta.

Chicago Bulls

Pete Myers (assistant) was an assistant for Golden State when Crawford was on the Warriors’ roster in 2013-14. Much like Crawford, Myers also played both abroad and in the NBA while he was a professional player. For basketball reasons, it seems this would be the best fit because Crawford could take over games and provide an instant offense for the Bulls.

Especially while Zach LaVine recovers from his injury, this would be a great opportunity for Crawford to immediately make an impact.

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Crawford: Kevin Garnett, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had the greatest impact on me. https://t.co/lPAH2e5Qip — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) March 1, 2017

Ron Adams is an assistant for the Warriors who coached Crawford during stints with the Celtics and Warriors. Some of his former teammates JaVale McGee, Nick Young and Shaun Livingston (Wizards) are already on the roster for Golden State. He has played with Omri Casspi (Pelicans), Zaza Pachulia (Hawks) as well as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala (Warriors).

He has previously said that Curry and Thompson had the biggest impact on him as a basketball player.

Los Angeles Clippers

Doc Rivers, now with the Clippers, was his head coach when Crawford played for the Celtics during the 2012-13 season. Armond Hill is also an assistant for Los Angeles but worked with Crawford when they were in Boston. Sam Cassell was an assistant coach when Crawford was on the Wizards.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jeff Green on Jordan Crawford taking potential game-winning shots: "I think he knows what it takes & he knows how to handle that situation." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 1, 2014

Mike Longabardi, was also an assistant for Boston when Crawford was on the roster. Longabardi is now on the coaching staff for the Cavaliers. James Posey, in his first year on staff for the defending Eastern Conference champions, also went to Xavier — which is where Crawford went before he was drafted into the league. His former teammate Jeff Green currently plays for Cleveland.

Other Potential CoNNECTIONS

Mike Wells (Assistant) — Jazz

Jerry Sichting (Assistant) — Knicks

Wes Unseld Jr. (Lead Assistant)— Nuggets

Ryan Saunders (Assistant) — Timberwolves

Ernie Grunfeld (GM) — Wizards