Trending stories: Chris Paul injury, Lonzo Ball, Jameer Nelson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spurs down Bulls behind Aldridge’s second-half surge – via expressnews.com
October 21 11:29 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge continued his hot start to the season by taking down Chicago.
Shares
Spurs’ Gasol surprised by turmoil engulfing former team – via expressnews.com
October 22 12:15 AM
Center Pau Gasol said he was surprised to hear about the fight between a pair of former Chicago teammates.
Shares
Durant, Curry ejected late in Warriors’ defeat – via espn.com
October 22 12:38 AM
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were both ejected with less than a minute left in the Warriors’ Saturday night loss to the Grizzlies.
Shares
Derrick Rose says ankle injury ‘not too serious,’ will be patient even with old team coming next – via cleveland.com
October 22 12:05 AM
Rose smiled when the topic of playing against his old team came up. Even though he would love to play against Chicago, where he spent the first seven years of his NBA career and won his lone MVP, Rose said he wouldn’t rush it.
Shares
American Dream is why Pistons’ Tom Gores open to anthem protests – via freep.com
October 21 07:49 PM
Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores relates to players by taking public stance that he supports players protesting racial inequality and police brutality,
Shares
Orlando Magic make Cavaliers, streak disappear in 114-93 rout – via cleveland.com
October 21 10:21 PM
LeBron James scored 22 points and Kevin Love added 19, but the Cavs were blown out by the Orlando Magic for their first loss to Orlando since Nov. 23, 2012.
Shares
Dwyane Wade, Tristan Thompson connect on alley-oop against Orlando Magic (video) – via cleveland.com
October 21 09:20 PM
The connection wasn’t there in the first few games, but on Saturday night the duo finally hooked up like they envisioned in training camp.
Shares
Porzingis waiting to change as deal extension eligibility looms – via nydailynews.com
October 20 04:24 PM
When Kristaps Porzingis was about 13 years old, his brother asked about his motivation for playing basketball.
Shares
Greg Monroe’s foul on Derrick Rose upgraded to flagrant 1 following NBA review – via cleveland.com
October 21 04:14 PM
On Saturday, following an NBA review, Bucks center Greg Monroe was issued a flagrant foul 1.
Shares
Sources: Jameer Nelson agrees to deal with New Orleans Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com
October 21 03:10 PM
Nelson gives the Pelicans a starting-caliber point guard and outside shooting in the absence of the injured Rajon Rondo.
Shares
Rockets unsure on Chris Paul’s return – via chron.com
October 21 01:10 PM
A day after Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said guard Paul was “day-to-day” with hopes he could play on Monday, D’Antoni acknowledged on Saturday that might have been overly optimistic given the team’s determination that they hold out Paul until his bruised left knee is considered 100 percent.
Shares
How Lonzo Ball quieted the haters with brilliant bounce-back vs. Suns – via cbssports.com
October 21 02:51 AM
Lakers rookie got his shot to fall, thanks in part to some of the worst defense you will ever see
Shares
Even with a diluted talent pool, gems can be mined from G League Draft – via 2ways10days.com
October 19 10:27 AM
With the addition of two-way contracts and four more teams in the league, the draft has taken a hit in terms of overall talent.
Comments