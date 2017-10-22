Trending stories: Chris Paul injury, Lonzo Ball, Jameer Nelson and more

Spurs down Bulls behind Aldridge’s second-half surge – via expressnews.com October 21 11:29 PM LaMarcus Aldridge continued his hot start to the season by taking down Chicago. Shares

Spurs’ Gasol surprised by turmoil engulfing former team – via expressnews.com October 22 12:15 AM Center Pau Gasol said he was surprised to hear about the fight between a pair of former Chicago teammates. Shares

Durant, Curry ejected late in Warriors’ defeat – via espn.com October 22 12:38 AM Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were both ejected with less than a minute left in the Warriors’ Saturday night loss to the Grizzlies. Shares

Derrick Rose says ankle injury ‘not too serious,’ will be patient even with old team coming next – via cleveland.com October 22 12:05 AM Rose smiled when the topic of playing against his old team came up. Even though he would love to play against Chicago, where he spent the first seven years of his NBA career and won his lone MVP, Rose said he wouldn’t rush it. Shares

American Dream is why Pistons’ Tom Gores open to anthem protests – via freep.com October 21 07:49 PM Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores relates to players by taking public stance that he supports players protesting racial inequality and police brutality, Shares

Orlando Magic make Cavaliers, streak disappear in 114-93 rout – via cleveland.com October 21 10:21 PM LeBron James scored 22 points and Kevin Love added 19, but the Cavs were blown out by the Orlando Magic for their first loss to Orlando since Nov. 23, 2012. Shares

Dwyane Wade, Tristan Thompson connect on alley-oop against Orlando Magic (video) – via cleveland.com October 21 09:20 PM The connection wasn’t there in the first few games, but on Saturday night the duo finally hooked up like they envisioned in training camp. Shares

Sources: Jameer Nelson agrees to deal with New Orleans Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com October 21 03:10 PM Nelson gives the Pelicans a starting-caliber point guard and outside shooting in the absence of the injured Rajon Rondo. Shares