Lakers hired Metta World Peace as G League player development coach

The Los Angeles Lakers hired Metta World Peace, who was on their roster last season, as a player development coach for their G League team.

World Peace is coming to South Bay. Details ➡️ https://t.co/Oc4AVNUwfr pic.twitter.com/yL6bILgJlA — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) October 23, 2017

Before the 2016-17 season began, we learned head coach Luke Walton was interested in keeping World Peace within the organization as an assistant.

Rick Carlisle, the head coach of the Mavericks, coached World Peace when both were with the Pacers. Carlisle said World Peace regularly texts him about coaching (via OC Register):

“Carlisle also respects World Peace’s future interest, saying, ‘he’s got a chance to be a good coach’ because ‘he’s passionate and knowledgeable about the game.’ Despite his previously erratic behavior, the former Ron Artest said Carlisle often told him he could become a good coach when he played with the Indiana Pacers from 2001-06.”

World Peace told TMZ he wanted to be an NBA head coach in November 2016.

Two years ago, World Peace was briefly an assistant coach for the girl’s basketball team at Palisades High School in Los Angeles.