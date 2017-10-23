Nets' Allen Crabbe offered to come off bench during injury recovery

During a recent conversation with head coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets wing Allen Crabbe suggested that he come off the bench.

Crabbe, 25, was injured before the regular season and is currently playing restricted minutes for his team. Although he is eventually expected to log around 30 minutes per game, he is currently averaging 25 MPG through three appearances this season.

When asked why he thought it would be good to bring him on the court with the second unit, here is what Crabbe said (via Nets Daily):

“Just to get into a little more rhythm. It’s just something that me and coach continue to talk about finding ways to get me going and find my niche in the offense. We keep finding our ways, we keep talking and communicating back and forth what’s gonna be the best for us right now.”

This would likely make DeMarre Carroll, who was traded to the Nets in July, the starting small forward with Caris LeVert the first-unit shooting guard. In the two games since the injury to Jeremy Lin, the team has tried both Crabbe and LeVert as starters.

During his career, Crabbe averages 9.9 points per game as a starter and 8.2 PPG as a reserve. However, as a starter in his career, he has a 39.4 field goal percentage and a 46.7 field goal percentage off the bench.

Allen Crabbe had his best game in a Nets uniform, scoring 20 points in 25 mins off the bench. He also had 1 blk, 1 stl, & 5 rebs @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/Pi3x3hysrp — Nicholas LeTourneau (@nick_lt) October 23, 2017

D’Angelo Russell, also acquired by Brooklyn during the recent offseason, has already established an early chemistry with Crabbe. Five of the 10 assists on Sunday from the 21-year-old guard were to the 6-foot-6 wingman.

Crabbe is averaging 13.7 PPG, but 19.7 points per 36 minutes to start his first campaign for the Nets. He is currently shooting 50 percent from the field and from three-point range.

If he does come off the bench, expect it to be a temporary adjustment while he recovers from injury and not a permanent change for their roster.