Nets' D'Angelo Russell may be next to have player exclusive Nike shoes

Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell was prominently featured by Nike before his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Russell, now the lead option for Brooklyn, could be in line for his own player exclusive sneakers with the brand. Pictured below is a photo from New York-based trainer Chris Brickley of what appears to be a player exclusive version of Nike’s Hyperdunk React Low’s. React is a new technology from Nike.

On Chris Brickley social media, he posts picture rocking D'Angelo Russell shoes. Tongue says DR… (implies Loading) pic.twitter.com/T9SQG3488q — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 23, 2017

If the photo is any evidence, Russell would be one of few in the league to have such a deal. It’s not a signature shoe, but it would still be a huge product endorsement upgrade for Russell.

Industry expert Nick DePaula once provided more details about player-exclusive sneakers (via Yahoo Sports):

“On top of the cash that’s paid out quarterly by sneaker brands to the majority of the league, more than 50 players also receive their own custom colorways of a brand’s current model, featuring a unique phrase or personal logo on the shoe. Known as player exclusives, these PEs can be negotiated into a player’s deal.”

According to DePaula, players typically don’t receive this type of offer until they make an All-Star appearance.

During the preseason, Russell sported the Kyrie 3’s on the court for the Nets. The “B” on the tongue appears to a tribute to Brooklyn. Russell also wore the Kyrie 3’s against the Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

Russell has also previously worn the Nike Kobe 10 Player Exclusives, Nike Zoom Live 2017 “BHM” sneakers, Nike Kyrie 2’s and the Nike KD 9’s.

He plays in a big market in New York and is a dominant young guard who could be a potential All-Star down the road in the Eastern Conference if his play continues to improve.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he does have his own player exclusive deal on the way with potential for a signature shoe sometime in the future.