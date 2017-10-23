Trending stories: Earl Watson, Lonzo Ball, Kristaps Porzingis and more

Sources: Suns fire head coach Watson – via espn.com October 22 06:35 PM Earl Watson leaves with a 33-85 record as coach. Watson replaced former Suns coach Jeff Hornacek as interim coach in 2016, and eventually was promoted to head coach for the start of the 2016-17 season. Shares

Sources: Weber reaches two-way Rockets deal – via espn.com October 23 07:36 AM Free-agent guard and defensive specialist Briante Weber has agreed to a two-way contract with the Rockets and will initially report to the team’s G League affiliate, sources told ESPN. Shares

The Sixers never said things would be easy – via philly.com October 22 12:52 PM The Sixers rank next-to-last in the NBA in foul shooting and 27th in field-goal percentage. Shares

Pelicans Sign Jameer Nelson – via nba.com October 22 07:33 PM October 22, 2017 NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team has signed guard Jameer Nelson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nelson, 6-0, 190, most recently played for the Denver Nuggets. In 148 games (59 starts) from 2014-17, Nelson averaged 8.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds. Last season, Nelson averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.3 minutes over 75 games for Denver. Shares

Porzingis: I think Hernangomez ‘deserves’ to play – via nypost.com October 22 02:44 PM Although he didn’t take issue with Jeff Hornacek, Kristaps Porzingis said Willy Hernangomez “deserves’’ to be on the floor. Now he’s trying lift his spirits, acknowledging his friend is “frustrated… Shares

Porzingis Needs An Enforcer – via msgnetworks.com October 22 04:37 PM Kristaps Porzingis took up boxing in the offseason to improve strength, footwork, conditioning and toughness. Thus fa Shares

Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 for profane response to heckler asking about LeBron James – via cleveland.com October 22 02:58 PM Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his profane response to a fan in Philadelphia who was heckling him about LeBron James. Shares