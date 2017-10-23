Trending stories: Earl Watson, Lonzo Ball, Kristaps Porzingis and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Heisler: Lakers’ Lonzo Ball, Magic Johnson’s Magic, has his own magical arrival – via ocregister.com
October 22 01:48 PM
If you felt the ground tremble under the paradise-fallen-on-hard-times of Lakerdom, that was the rookie point guard announcing himself Friday night in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns are a mess that requires a bold solution: Steve Nash – via sports.yahoo.com
October 22 09:38 PM
The team needs adult supervision and that could come from the former star who earned two MVPs with the franchise.
Tony Parker graduates to full contact drills – via blog.mysanantonio.com
October 22 02:46 PM
The remarkable comeback of injured Spurs point guard Tony Parker keeps steaming along.
Sources: Suns fire head coach Watson – via espn.com
October 22 06:35 PM
Earl Watson leaves with a 33-85 record as coach. Watson replaced former Suns coach Jeff Hornacek as interim coach in 2016, and eventually was promoted to head coach for the start of the 2016-17 season.
Sources: Weber reaches two-way Rockets deal – via espn.com
October 23 07:36 AM
Free-agent guard and defensive specialist Briante Weber has agreed to a two-way contract with the Rockets and will initially report to the team’s G League affiliate, sources told ESPN.
The Sixers never said things would be easy – via philly.com
October 22 12:52 PM
The Sixers rank next-to-last in the NBA in foul shooting and 27th in field-goal percentage.
Pelicans Sign Jameer Nelson – via nba.com
October 22 07:33 PM
October 22, 2017 NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team has signed guard Jameer Nelson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nelson, 6-0, 190, most recently played for the Denver Nuggets. In 148 games (59 starts) from 2014-17, Nelson averaged 8.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds. Last season, Nelson averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.3 minutes over 75 games for Denver.
Teodosic out indefinitely – via eurohoops.net
October 22 07:14 PM
Porzingis: I think Hernangomez ‘deserves’ to play – via nypost.com
October 22 02:44 PM
Although he didn’t take issue with Jeff Hornacek, Kristaps Porzingis said Willy Hernangomez “deserves’’ to be on the floor. Now he’s trying lift his spirits, acknowledging his friend is “frustrated…
Porzingis Needs An Enforcer – via msgnetworks.com
October 22 04:37 PM
Kristaps Porzingis took up boxing in the offseason to improve strength, footwork, conditioning and toughness.
Thus fa
Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 for profane response to heckler asking about LeBron James – via cleveland.com
October 22 02:58 PM
Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his profane response to a fan in Philadelphia who was heckling him about LeBron James.
Report: Suns fire coach Earl Watson less than an hour after Eric Bledsoe’s tweet – via nba.nbcsports.com
October 22 06:03 PM
If you are a basketball fan in Phoenix, things have to be tough for you right now.
Kristaps Porzingis avoiding ‘overtraining’ to remain healthy – via nydailynews.com
October 22 03:14 PM
Kristaps Porzingis started off strong his first two seasons, but he faded late, largely because of fatigue or physical ailments.
