Lakers' Lonzo Ball has lost twice in one week seven times since 2012

If the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Washington Wizards, rookie point guard Lonzo Ball can even his record to .500 in his first four NBA games.

LaVar Bar, his outspoken father, said Lonzo will not lose in the same week if he has already lost. While everything LaVar says about his son should be taken with a grain of salt, we did some research to find out how many times the new point guard for the Lakers has fallen short twice within a seven-day stretch.

Lonzo Ball: "the way I play it's on wins and losses. Don't matter if it's the first or 100 game played." #Lakers — Bob Garcia IV (@bgarcia90) October 20, 2017

Despite the quote from his dad, Lonzo has already lost twice in the same week during the regular season after being outscored by the L.A. Clippers on Oct. 19 and then by the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22.

Los Angeles lost two days in a row during the summer league — July 7 as well as July 8. Ball was active for both games, scoring 5 points (2-for-15) during the first effort of the summer, but then recording a triple-double the next night. After those losses, his team won six games in a row.

In the preseason, the Lakers opened with three consecutive losses. Ball was active for the first two (Sept. 30 and Oct. 2), though he was sidelined with an injury for the other two losses during their preseason campaign.

While in college, Ball lost on Jan. 21, 2017, and Jan. 25, 2017, when UCLA played against Arizona Wildcats and the USC Trojans. The game against the Wildcats was a home game, though the match against the Trojans was crosstown at USC.

#UCLA men's basketball handed its second straight loss despite 15 points and 10 rebounds from Lonzo Ball. — James H. Williams (@JHWreporter) January 26, 2017

Ball lost once in the conference tournament on March 10 to Arizona, yet again, and then to Kentucky (a team defeated by UCLA during the regular season) on March 24. For those keeping track at home, Lonzo has lost twice in one week four times so far in 2017.

As a high school senior, when he averaged 23 points, 11.5 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game, Chino Hills High School went undefeated and was considered the top team in the country.

Chino Hills had to forfeit nine games when Ball was a junior due to an ineligible player on the roster. Not counting those losses, though, Ball lost to Damien High School on Feb. 6, 2015 and then to Etiwanda on Feb. 10, 2015.

Thunderous jam by Ike Anigbogu off the alley-oop feed from Lonzo Ball: pic.twitter.com/q7In99m6Eh — Matt Cummings (@MattCummingsDB) January 9, 2017

His sophomore year, Ball fell to Centennial High School (who eventually advanced to the state championship) on Dec. 28, 2013. His future UCLA teammate Ike Anigbogu, now on the Indiana Pacers, was on their roster but averaged just 2.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Chino Hills also lost to Sierra Canyon on Dec. 30, 2013.

When he was a freshman, Chino Hills lost five reported games and two of them were in the same week. They fell to Pasadena on Nov. 28, 2012, and to Cantwell-Sacred Heart on Dec. 1, 2012.

Through his entire high school career, on games recorded by MaxPreps, Ball lost twice in the same week just three times. That’s seven total instances since he was a high school freshman in 2012.

It’s not uncommon for an NBA-caliber talent, especially one selected at No. 2 overall in the draft, to outperform the competition while in high school and college. But to keep those winning expectations now that he’s in the league could be a dangerous road.