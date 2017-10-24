LeBron James at point guard is best way to help Dwyane Wade play well

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will start at point guard against the Chicago Bulls as Derrick Rose is sidelined with an injury.

LeBron James is starting at point guard alongside J.R. Smith, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. Love the move. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 24, 2017

Rose, who was filling for Isaiah Thomas to start the season, was replaced by Jose Calderon. However, the team only started Calderon at point guard for one game before opting to move him back to the second unit.

James will be joined in the backcourt by JR Smith with Jae Crowder at the wing and Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson in the frontcourt.

The last time James started at point guard was in February 2005. NBA analyst Chris Fedor wrote about why this decision is a smart move (via Cleveland.com):

“While many players are trying to find comfort in this new offense, which features a few new sets, the Cavs would be wise to lean on what’s familiar: James playing point guard more often, orchestrating the offense. It’s where he — and the Cavs — are at their best.”

With their superstar running the offense, it can potentially allow players like Dwyane Wade an opportunity to shine as well. Fedor believes if James plays point guard, he will need to rest with a few minutes left in the first quarter.

This would allow Wade to take over the offense while James is on the bench, which is what the 12-time All-Star is looking to do since he is used to being the first or second option for his team.

LeBron James on where Dwyane Wade is at and how he'll operate as a part of the #Cavs second unit. pic.twitter.com/Qb5AWokI5W — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) October 23, 2017

League insider Tim Bontemps provided more context about how this will help Wade, who has struggled to start the year (via Washington Post):

“Deploying Wade as the primary ballhandler with the second unit is the best fit. Although Rose has always played point guard, Wade — even at 35 — is a better distributor. He will be capable of providing a second-unit facsimile of how Cleveland uses its starters, with him operating in the pick-and-roll while surrounded by shooters.”

James plays best when he has a pick-and-roll partner and valuable shooters to space the floor around him. So, too, does Wade. He plays best while having the ball in his hands.

Wade will have a similar role as Wade but for the second unit, which is something Bontemps predicts Cleveland will inevitably revert to again in the postseason.