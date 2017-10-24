Rockets sign guard Isaiah Canaan, filling gap for injured Chris Paul

The Houston Rockets will reportedly sign free agent point guard Isaiah Canaan, who should earn some playing time with Chris Paul injured.

Free agent point guard Isaiah Canaan intends to sign with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 24, 2017

Canaan, 26, is believed to have signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Houston. He has previously played with the Rockets and James Harden.

During his preseason campaign with the Thunder, Canaan had a 20.98 player efficiency rating with 1.89 points per possession and a 26.1 assist percentage. However, it’s easier to play above your ability in the preseason than against higher competition in the regular season.

Isaiah Canaan is the shooter the second unit needs right now. — Space City Scoop (@SpaceCity_Scoop) October 24, 2017

The preseason darling for Oklahoma City has value for Houston. He has averaged 20.3 minutes per game during his career, showing he is capable of staying on the court for extended periods of time.

According to Cleaning The Glass, he is particularly effective during the regular seasons because he does not turn the ball over often compared to other combo guards. Canaan is most useful on short mid-range shots and his free throw percentage is also great.