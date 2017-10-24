Trending stories: Eric Bledsoe, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Suns send Bledsoe home after talk – via espn.com
October 23 01:45 PM
Sun guard Eric Bledsoe will not be available for Monday’s home game against the Kings, sources said, and rival executives are under the assumption that a trade is looming.
Lakers Nike Jerseys – via nba.com
October 19 06:33 PM
Derrick Rose (ankle) out next two games for Cavaliers; Tristan Thompson (sore knee) missed practice – via cleveland.com
October 23 01:45 PM
Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) is out for Tuesday’s game against the Bulls and again Wednesday against the Nets.
Referee says Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic ‘intentionally’ bumped Wizards Coach Scott Brooks – via washingtonpost.com
October 24 01:42 AM
Marcin Gortat referred to Jokic’s actions as “a lack of respect for the game.”
Raptors 905 proving the NBA is no longer only a man’s world – via 2ways10days.com
October 23 10:53 AM
G League team sets the bar in progressive hires from front office, to coaching staff and broadcast booth.
Devin Harris says his brother had ‘a big heart’ in first visit back with teammates – via sportsday.dallasnews.com
October 23 08:08 PM
A couple of special visitors were in the Mavericks’ locker room before Monday’s game, and while it was still too soon to think about playing…
Ben Rohrbach is creating Parquet Post – via patreon.com
October 17 08:33 AM
NBA hands Stephen Curry $50,000 fine for mouthpiece incident – via mercurynews.com
October 23 05:13 PM
DALLAS — Who knew a mouthpiece could become so expensive? Warriors guard Stephen Curry found that out the hard way for the second time in two years. The NBA fined Curry $50,000, saying in a r…
Stephen Curry said he “held his own” golfing against Jordan Spieth – via mercurynews.com
October 23 05:22 PM
If that’s his game in the offseason, then I can’t imagine what it’s like when he’s at his peak.” — Warriors guard Stephen Curry on golfer Jordan Spieth
Steve Kerr recalls fines he received as an NBA player, executive – via mercurynews.com
October 23 08:30 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr liked when the NBA changed a rule in 2006 that suspended players that left the bench during a fight
Portland Trail Blazers’ Noah Vonleh targeting Nov. 1 return from shoulder injury – via oregonlive.com
October 23 06:30 PM
The Blazers’ power forward participated in 1-on-1 contract practice Sunday and hopes to return for a Nov. 1 matchup against Northwest Division rival Utah.
Lowry: Interest in joining Spurs was real – via mysanantonio.com
October 23 01:27 PM
