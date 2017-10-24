USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Eric Bledsoe, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and more

Social Media

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 23 01:45 PM
Sun guard Eric Bledsoe will not be available for Monday’s home game against the Kings, sources said, and rival executives are under the assumption that a trade is looming.

Lakers Nike Jerseys – via nba.com

October 19 06:33 PM
October 23 01:45 PM
Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) is out for Tuesday’s game against the Bulls and again Wednesday against the Nets.

October 24 01:42 AM
Marcin Gortat referred to Jokic’s actions as “a lack of respect for the game.”

October 23 10:53 AM
G League team sets the bar in progressive hires from front office, to coaching staff and broadcast booth.

October 23 08:08 PM
A couple of special visitors were in the Mavericks’ locker room before Monday’s game, and while it was still too soon to think about playing…

October 17 08:33 AM
October 23 05:13 PM
DALLAS — Who knew a mouthpiece could become so expensive? Warriors guard Stephen Curry found that out the hard way for the second time in two years. The NBA fined Curry $50,000, saying in a r…

October 23 05:22 PM
If that’s his game in the offseason, then I can’t imagine what it’s like when he’s at his peak.” — Warriors guard Stephen Curry on golfer Jordan Spieth

October 23 08:30 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr liked when the NBA changed a rule in 2006 that suspended players that left the bench during a fight

October 23 06:30 PM
The Blazers’ power forward participated in 1-on-1 contract practice Sunday and hopes to return for a Nov. 1 matchup against Northwest Division rival Utah.

October 23 01:27 PM

