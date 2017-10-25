76ers' Markelle Fultz will miss next three games with shoulder injury

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Markelle Fultz will reportedly miss the next three games for his team due to right shoulder soreness.

Starting tonight vs HOU, 76ers No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz (right shoulder soreness) is out the next 3 games & will be reevaluated next Tues — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 25, 2017

According to Yahoo’s Michael Lee, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft will be evaluated again next week. This news comes one day after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Fultz “literally could not raise” his arms to shoot after a procedure.

He added a followup, however, noting he did not have fluid drained from his shoulder but rather added via cortisone shot.

Fultz has been “experiencing discomfort” and has struggled to shoot the ball due to the injury during his first few professional games. In fact, he has yet to attempt a three-point shot so far while in the NBA. His free throw form has noticeably changed due to the injury, too.

The front office has cleared Fultz, who reportedly has no structural damage in his shoulder, to play. But after the team has been cautious with previously hurt young stars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, it makes sense to have a similar approach with Fultz.