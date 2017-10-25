Kings will honor DeMarcus Cousins during their game against Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings will reportedly tribute their former star big man DeMarcus Cousins when he returns to the Golden 1 Center tomorrow.

Kings plan on thanking @boogiecousins for his play on the court & generosity in the community during in-game programming tomorrow, source. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) October 25, 2017

Cousins, now with the Pelicans, recently spoke about his experience playing in Sacramento (via ESPN):

“I should have left when I had the chance and avoided it all, cause they told me what would happen. All last year I felt like that’s all it was about. ‘I got traded.’ And ‘He hates Sacramento.’ I kinda fed into it. At the end of the day, it’s a business. I kinda blame myself for even putting myself at this point. Like, you knew coming in it’s just a business. How you gonna be loyal to something that ain’t loyal to any player that’s ever played this game. I was a fool.”

He added that he didn’t view it as a “revenge game” because he is in a good place right now.

Through four outings this season, Cousins is currently averaging 31 points and 12 rebounds with 3 blocks per game. He is also attempting 8.3 three-pointers per appearance, which is significantly more than his career-high of 4.9 with Sacramento.

Cousins played for the Kings from 2010 until 2017 and made three All-Star appearances. This will be his first game playing in Sacramento since he was traded to New Orleans.

The last time he faced the Kings, however, he had 37 points with 13 rebounds in a 28-point victory.