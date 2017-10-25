Nets rookie Jarrett Allen looks like the NBA's next great shot blocker

Brooklyn Nets big man Jarrett Allen may be just 19 years old. But he has already proven he has a role in the NBA on both sides of the floor.

Jarrett Allen is going to be a problem (the good kind for the Nets) at the rim on defense. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) October 25, 2017

Allen is averaging 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per 36 minutes, which is an undeniably good start for the rookie through the first three games of his professional career.

While he can make a significant impact on their pick-and-roll offense, he will also change the identity of the defense for Brooklyn. He has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, comparable to what centers like DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid recorded at their NBA combine.

The most exciting thing to note about his hot start is that he is currently averaging 4.9 blocks per 36 minutes. He recently spoke about his role on the team and how he contributes to the Nets (via New York Post):

“All I want to do is run around, block shots and get some dunks. That’s my role right now, and if I can stick to that, we have a good chance of winning.”

Within a six-minute stretch against the Hawks on Oct. 22, he recorded 3 points and 3 rebounds with 4 blocks in just six minutes of action. The 19-year-old became the youngest player to record that many blocks in a game since Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2014.

Jarrett Allen is a certified rim protector! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/WYqxSwiXdl — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) October 22, 2017

Though it’s a small sample size, he has blocked 10.4 percent of opponent two-point field goal attempts. Kevin Durant, who leads the league in blocked shots this season, has an 8.3 percent rate.

The Nets already have Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and DeMarre Carroll as two above-average defenders. If he keeps showing the confidence and athleticism on defense, he will absolutely help Brooklyn stay competitive against opposing offenses.