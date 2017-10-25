Pablo Prigioni resigned after just three weeks as head coach in Euroleague

After only eight games as the head coach of Baskonia in the Euroleague, former NBA point guard Pablo Prigioni has stepped down.

Prigioni, 40, played four years in the NBA and was a point guard for teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Once one of the oldest rookies in NBA history, he returned to Europe to play for Baskonia in December 2016.

He officially retired in January 2017 and became the head coach of the team in June 2017. While he originally signed a two-year deal, he lasted just three weeks.

The Spanish-based team features former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Marcelo Huertas and eight-year NBA veteran Carlos Delfino. However, they started off the season with three losses and no wins in Euroleague play.

Delfino, 35, will no longer be on the roster as of this evening either, considering his two-month contract has elapsed.

Baskonia had two wins and six losses before Prigioni decided to leave his post as coach. The Knicks were reportedly interested in hiring him as an assistant before he eventually decided to accept the coaching gig in Spain.