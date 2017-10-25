USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Dysfunctional franchises, DeMarcus Cousins and more

Trending stories: Dysfunctional franchises, DeMarcus Cousins and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Dysfunctional franchises, DeMarcus Cousins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 24 09:00 AM
In 2012, the Bulls were primed with young MVP Derrick Rose, rising star Jimmy Butler and a promising core of talent. In 2017, the biggest noise in Chicago has come from punches thrown on the practice court. These moments defined their downfall.

Shares

October 24 02:16 PM
How does a franchise get to the point where the two most prominent on-court figures, star player and coach, implode and find the exit—on the same day and at the same time, yet independently of one another? At 4:44 p…

Shares

October 24 02:00 PM
Always a dangerous spot-up shooter, the ninth-year guard has become adept at creating his own shot off the dribble.

Shares

October 24 11:01 PM
For LeBron James, there’s no such thing as playing out of position.

Shares

October 24 02:56 PM
As trade rumors fly, the Knicks can learn from the Celtics rebuild strategy.

Shares

October 25 12:14 AM
In past years, the lead might have swelled with him as spectator. Not this season. Not with this revamped bench.

Shares

October 24 10:46 PM
BOSTON — On a night Kristaps Porzingis fell back to Earth, the Knicks needed their big free-agent acquisition, Tim Hardaway Jr., to give them life. Instead, Hardaway became a Boston bust to continu…

Shares

October 24 11:12 PM
“My biggest regret is, why didn’t I leave when I had a chance?,” the 6-foot-10 center said in a prepackaged conversation…

Shares

October 25 12:05 AM
LeBron’s sharp passing (13 assists) as the point guard, plus his usual scoring (34 points), keyed a 119-112 victory over the winless Bulls.

Shares

October 24 04:00 PM
Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz, who is shooting 33 percent fro the floor, had fluid drained from the back of his right shoulder and will soon visit a specialist, his agent told ESPN.

Shares

October 24 07:10 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1) will play the first game of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls (0-2). Get live updates, analysis and stats. Also, you can discuss the game with other fans in the comments section.

Shares

October 24 08:28 PM
Lonzo Ball’s talkative father said the Wizards “better beware.” Wall is planning to respond on the court against the Lakers.

Shares

October 24 06:56 PM
“”The issue with Anthony was… the kid had no desire to overcome adversity whatsoever.”

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home