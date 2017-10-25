Trending stories: Dysfunctional franchises, DeMarcus Cousins and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
October 24 09:00 AM
In 2012, the Bulls were primed with young MVP Derrick Rose, rising star Jimmy Butler and a promising core of talent. In 2017, the biggest noise in Chicago has come from punches thrown on the practice court. These moments defined their downfall.
How the Phoenix Suns Turned into the NBA’s $1.1 Billion Running Joke – via bleacherreport.com
October 24 02:16 PM
How does a franchise get to the point where the two most prominent on-court figures, star player and coach, implode and find the exit—on the same day and at the same time, yet independently of one another? At 4:44 p…
Spurs benefit from Green’s expanded offensive game, defense – via expressnews.com
October 24 02:00 PM
Always a dangerous spot-up shooter, the ninth-year guard has become adept at creating his own shot off the dribble.
LeBron James as Cavaliers point guard, a smashing success – via cleveland.com
October 24 11:01 PM
For LeBron James, there’s no such thing as playing out of position.
Knicks can learn from Celtics rebuild reset – via northjersey.com
October 24 02:56 PM
As trade rumors fly, the Knicks can learn from the Celtics rebuild strategy.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench bails team out against Bulls, strives to be one of league’s best – via cleveland.com
October 25 12:14 AM
In past years, the lead might have swelled with him as spectator. Not this season. Not with this revamped bench.
Knicks and Tim Hardaway Jr. flop in Boston disaster – via nypost.com
October 24 10:46 PM
BOSTON — On a night Kristaps Porzingis fell back to Earth, the Knicks needed their big free-agent acquisition, Tim Hardaway Jr., to give them life. Instead, Hardaway became a Boston bust to continu…
DeMarcus Cousins on staying with the Kings, ‘I was a fool’ – via nbcsports.com
October 24 11:12 PM
“My biggest regret is, why didn’t I leave when I had a chance?,” the 6-foot-10 center said in a prepackaged conversation…
LeBron James directs the action, keeps Cavs on point – via espn.com
October 25 12:05 AM
LeBron’s sharp passing (13 assists) as the point guard, plus his usual scoring (34 points), keyed a 119-112 victory over the winless Bulls.
Fultz had shoulder drained, to visit specialist – via espn.com
October 24 04:00 PM
Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz, who is shooting 33 percent fro the floor, had fluid drained from the back of his right shoulder and will soon visit a specialist, his agent told ESPN.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live updates and chat in Game 4 – via cleveland.com
October 24 07:10 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1) will play the first game of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls (0-2). Get live updates, analysis and stats. Also, you can discuss the game with other fans in the comments section.
LaVar Ball had his say. Now John Wall pledges to show “no mercy” against Lonzo. – via washingtonpost.com
October 24 08:28 PM
Lonzo Ball’s talkative father said the Wizards “better beware.” Wall is planning to respond on the court against the Lakers.
Former Cavs’ GM David Griffin on drafting Anthony Bennett No. 1: “You f–k up sometimes” – via nba.nbcsports.com
October 24 06:56 PM
“”The issue with Anthony was… the kid had no desire to overcome adversity whatsoever.”
