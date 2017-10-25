Trending stories: Dysfunctional franchises, DeMarcus Cousins and more

Spurs benefit from Green’s expanded offensive game, defense – via expressnews.com October 24 02:00 PM Always a dangerous spot-up shooter, the ninth-year guard has become adept at creating his own shot off the dribble. Shares

Knicks can learn from Celtics rebuild reset – via northjersey.com October 24 02:56 PM As trade rumors fly, the Knicks can learn from the Celtics rebuild strategy. Shares

Knicks and Tim Hardaway Jr. flop in Boston disaster – via nypost.com October 24 10:46 PM BOSTON — On a night Kristaps Porzingis fell back to Earth, the Knicks needed their big free-agent acquisition, Tim Hardaway Jr., to give them life. Instead, Hardaway became a Boston bust to continu… Shares

LeBron James directs the action, keeps Cavs on point – via espn.com October 25 12:05 AM LeBron’s sharp passing (13 assists) as the point guard, plus his usual scoring (34 points), keyed a 119-112 victory over the winless Bulls. Shares

Fultz had shoulder drained, to visit specialist – via espn.com October 24 04:00 PM Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz, who is shooting 33 percent fro the floor, had fluid drained from the back of his right shoulder and will soon visit a specialist, his agent told ESPN. Shares