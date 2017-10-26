USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Eric Bledsoe, Tim Duncan, Josh Smith and more

Social Media

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 25 11:28 AM
Suns GM Ryan McDonough questioned the leadership of Eric Bledsoe and the advice he’s getting from his agent during a radio interview Tuesday.

October 25 10:55 AM
When Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the Virgin Islands hard, Tim Duncan stepped out of his comfort zone to help those in need in his hometown.

October 25 02:24 PM
A look around the league at trends, stats, and plays you need to know

October 26 02:42 AM
Big 3-pointers by Durant, Curry in final 1:02 salvage night after very ragged performance

October 25 11:47 PM
Tyronn Lue hints at ‘changes’ if Cavaliers don’t guard against 3-pointers after giving up 17 of them for third consecutive game.

October 25 10:12 PM
LeBron James finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in a loss to the Nets

October 25 01:00 PM

By Jack McCallum

After Golden State head coach Steve Kerr took the job, he walked into an…

October 25 09:22 PM
Nets forward appears to illicit laughter/annoyance from Cavs

October 25 08:49 PM
In the second quarter, James spotted high-flyer Jeff Green cutting to the basket and snapped an alley-oop pass from the top of the key that Green slammed with two hands.

October 25 07:45 PM
LeBron James passed Zydrunas Ilgauskas Tuesday night as the Cavaliers’ all-time leader with 772 games played.

October 25 07:26 PM
The free-agent forward is joining the team under an injury hardship exception.

October 25 04:00 PM
As the Knicks continue to struggle, their main offseason signee appears to be struggling most of all. Former Knicks first-round pick Tim Hardaway Jr. was

