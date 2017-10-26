Trending stories: Eric Bledsoe, Tim Duncan, Josh Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Suns GM calls out Eric Bledsoe and agent Rich Paul – via espn.com
October 25 11:28 AM
Suns GM Ryan McDonough questioned the leadership of Eric Bledsoe and the advice he’s getting from his agent during a radio interview Tuesday.
October 25 10:55 AM
When Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the Virgin Islands hard, Tim Duncan stepped out of his comfort zone to help those in need in his hometown.
The Inbounds: One stat that boosts LeBron James’ early MVP case; Wiggins turning corner? – via cbssports.com
October 25 02:24 PM
A look around the league at trends, stats, and plays you need to know
Warriors pull out nightmare game with electric finish against Raptors – via mercurynews.com
October 26 02:42 AM
Big 3-pointers by Durant, Curry in final 1:02 salvage night after very ragged performance
Tyronn Lue hints at ‘changes’ if Cavaliers don’t guard against 3-pointers – via cleveland.com
October 25 11:47 PM
Tyronn Lue hints at ‘changes’ if Cavaliers don’t guard against 3-pointers after giving up 17 of them for third consecutive game.
Cavaliers waste LeBron James’ triple double, value of draft pick in 112-107 loss to Brooklyn – via cleveland.com
October 25 10:12 PM
LeBron James finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in a loss to the Nets
Book excerpt: How Steve Kerr created a culture key to the… – via theathletic.com
October 25 01:00 PM
By Jack McCallum
After Golden State head coach Steve Kerr took the job, he walked into an…
Trevor Booker sneaks into Cavaliers huddle (video) – via nba.nbcsports.com
October 25 09:22 PM
Nets forward appears to illicit laughter/annoyance from Cavs
LeBron James records seven assists in first half against Nets, including alley-oop to Jeff Green (video) – via cleveland.com
October 25 08:49 PM
In the second quarter, James spotted high-flyer Jeff Green cutting to the basket and snapped an alley-oop pass from the top of the key that Green slammed with two hands.
LeBron James passes Zydrunas Ilgauskas for most games in Cavaliers history – via cleveland.com
October 25 07:45 PM
LeBron James passed Zydrunas Ilgauskas Tuesday night as the Cavaliers’ all-time leader with 772 games played.
Sources: Josh Smith plans to sign with New Orleans Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com
October 25 07:26 PM
The free-agent forward is joining the team under an injury hardship exception.
Hardaway looks to shake slump for struggling Knicks – via newsday.com
October 25 04:00 PM
As the Knicks continue to struggle, their main offseason signee appears to be struggling most of all. Former Knicks first-round pick Tim Hardaway Jr. was
