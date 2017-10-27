Cavs are 'heavily invested' in current roster, not in on Eric Bledsoe

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, though it does not seem likely a trade will happen anytime soon.

Windhorst: It would not surprise me if the #Cavs reached out about Bledsoe but the Cavs don't have what the Suns want (young players). — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 24, 2017

Despite the fact that Bledsoe and LeBron James share an agent, it’s worth remembering that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted the Cavaliers do not have the assets that the Suns want in exchange for Bledsoe.

Similarly, team insider Joe Vardon recently wrote that now is not the time for trades within the organization. Vardon was told by franchise officials that they’re “heavily invested” in their current roster.

He elaborated on why he does not expect the front office to trade for the disgruntled Phoenix guard (via Cleveland.com)

“The Cavs are not in on Bledsoe, according to sources closes to the team and to Bledsoe, and [Ante Zizic, Cedi Osman and a future first-round pick] doesn’t make sense for the Cavs. None really do, so long as Thomas returns healthy and Rose is accountable all season.”

Windhorst previously suggested that Iman Shumpert and a future first-round pick would not be enough to land Bledsoe, adding that Phoenix would want the Brooklyn pick.

Even though the Nets are one of the surprisingly impressive teams early in the season, their 2018 draft selection still has legitimate value.