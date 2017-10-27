Former No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor is out of the rotation for the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor is currently out of the playing rotation for the team, according to head coach Brett Brown.

Brett Brown says that right now Jahlil Okafor is out of the rotation completely and it's Amir Johnson's spot to lose. #Sixers — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) October 27, 2017

Okafor, 21, has lost significant playing time because veteran Amir Johnson is now the backup center for the team. Joel Embiid, who signed a huge contract extension to remain with Philadelphia, has a minute restriction but is still the starter for the Sixers.

Even though he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Okafor has played just one of four games for his team this season. During that sole appearance, he recorded three personal fouls in less than three minutes.

When Richaun Holmes returns from his injury, he is expected to earn minutes in the frontcourt as well. With that said, will Okafor have any impact or role with the team moving forward? Keith Pompey explained in a recent column (via Philly.com):

“A Sixers squad intent on making the playoffs could find a role for him as a situational backup. Okafor could come off the bench and provide instant offense from the post. Plus, he could be insurance in case Joel Embiid has a setback in his recovery from a meniscus tear in his left knee.”

If the team decides to keep Okafor, they’ll need to find a role for him soon. Otherwise, it may make more sense to trade for whatever value he does have rather than keep him on their bench.