How much distance does Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo cover per dribble?

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the most interesting, unique professional basketball players ever.

If Giannis gonna be pulling up in transition with confidence, it’s over. Future MVP right before our eyes. pic.twitter.com/nPqlN8jykq — Matt (@KlNG_MATT) October 7, 2017

Chris Herring examined one aspect of the Greek-born athlete’s game that’s most fascinating: his unique stride. According to the research, his ability to get down the court is unparalleled (via FiveThirtyEight):

“Antetokounmpo covers an average distance of just over 15 feet when driving in for a layup or dunk off just one dribble, according to an analysis run by STATS SportVu at FiveThirtyEight’s request. The average player, meanwhile, covers just 10.8 feet on similar plays.”

He utilizes this skill set well, considering through five games, he is averaging 8.4 points per game in transition offense. This ranks Top 5 in the NBA — he finished Top 5 in this important mark last season as well.

Last season, 21.7 percent of his points came in transition offense. This season, he has upped that mark to a remarkable 24 percent. He has improved from 1.28 points per possession in transition to 1.40 PPP this year as well.

When the 22-year-old creates open space on a fastbreak attempt against defenders, he is virtually unstoppable. Even other players around the league have tweeted about how hard it is to cover him when he’s in transition.

I swear it looks like Giannis is taking off from the 3 point line every time he’s in transition 😭😭 — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) October 27, 2017