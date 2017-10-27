Trending stories: Kobe the businessman, Greek Freak, Eric Bledsoe and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Like A Freaking MVP – via fivethirtyeight.com
October 26 11:09 AM
MILWAUKEE — All Marvin Williams could do was shake his head from the sideline. The Hornets forward had been waiting impatiently at the scorer’s table to check …
Shares
Shaun Livingston to miss Friday’s game vs. Washington to support Devin Harris – via mercurynews.com
October 26 05:02 PM
Livingston will be in Dallas to attend the funeral for Devin Harris’ brother.
Shares
LeBron James: Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 draft pick Cavaliers own ‘might not even be that good’ – via cleveland.com
October 26 08:42 AM
For LeBron James, the Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick was not the centerpiece of what the Cavaliers received in return for Kyrie Irving.
Shares
Gasol’s starting role for Spurs hinges on defensive commitment – via expressnews.com
October 26 12:17 PM
After a bumpy start last season, the 7-foot-1 center seems to finally be on the same page as coach Gregg Popovich when it comes to defense.
Shares
Cousins dominates in Sacramento, showing star power matters and Kings have work to do – via sacbee.com
October 27 01:48 AM
DeMarcus Cousins had 41 points and 23 rebounds in his return to Sacramento lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 114-106 win over the Kings on Thursday, October 26, 2017.
Shares
LeBron James sees what Kenny Atkinson’s Nets are building. And they beat his Cavs. – via sbnation.com
October 26 09:21 AM
Brooklyn is a totally different team than it was two seasons ago. And it showed on Wednesday night.
Shares
Lakers Practice Notes Video: Brandon Ingram Tapping Into ‘Another Gear’ – via lakersnation.com
October 26 11:00 PM
Talk at Los Angles Lakers practice today was Brandon Ingram’s ability to tap into another gear and how to channel that same mentality when he’s not angry.
Shares
October 26 02:40 PM
An untold number of YouTube videos will extol the virtues of Jamal Crawford’s ankle-breaking crossover, and while he’s 37, he’s still good enough to make plenty of defenders trip over their own feet.
Shares
Raptors 905 proving the NBA is no longer only a man’s world – via 2ways10days.com
October 23 10:53 AM
G League team sets the bar in progressive hires from front office, to coaching staff and broadcast booth.
Shares
Stephen Curry mum on Paul Pierce considering John Wall the NBA’s best point guard – via mercurynews.com
October 26 06:58 PM
The smile and sharp eye contact Stephen Curry usually exhibits soon faded away. Instead, Curry pursed his lips and looked at the table beneath him. A reporter informed the Warriors guard that ESPN …
Shares
Kobe Bryant’s new obsession? Dominating the business world – via espn.com
October 26 04:19 PM
After conquering basketball, Kobe Bryant has turned his attention to the business sphere. Whether it’s convenience store conferences or 3 a.m. text conversations, there’s proof that he is all-in.
Shares
October 26 03:43 PM
* Tonight on TNT: Celtics vs. Bucks (8 ET)
MILWAUKEE – Think of this as an old timer’s game. Except in place of the aging basketball stars of yesteryear, this one will feature the chilly
Shares
In back-to-back disasters, Wolves show they’re a still long… – via theathletic.com
October 26 03:44 PM
With successive pratfalls against theoretically inferior Eastern Conference opponents on Tuesday and…
Shares
Will Bucks succumb to Suns’ request for Brogdon? – via woelfelspressbox.com
October 26 01:56 PM
It’s hardly surprising the Milwaukee Bucks are being prominently mentioned in trade talks for Eric Bledsoe. After all, the Bucks have had their eyes on the veteran guard for the last several years. But never has the timing been more impeccable for… #milwaukeebucks #denvernuggets #emmanuelmudiay
Comments