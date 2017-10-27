We need to talk about how efficient Clint Capela has been so far

In his fourth NBA year, Clint Capela is taking his game to the next level.

Through five games, Capela is averaging 15.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting a league-leading 72.9 percent from the field.

After being a 43.3 percent free-throw shooter through his first three years, Capela is making a career-high 87.5 percent of his attempts this season.

Thanks in part to his improvements from the stripe, head coach Mike D’Antoni can now trust him to be on the court during crunch time.

Capela doesn’t have post moves or a jump shot, but he understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.

Capela is shooting 68.8 percent as the roll man in pick-and-rolls, and he’s making 80 percent of his shots as a cutter.

Overall, Capela is currently fourth among centers in NBA Math’s offensive points added metric, trailing only DeMarcus Cousins, Nikola Vucevic and Karl-Anthony Towns.

With Capela on the floor, the Rockets score 9.2 points more per 100 possessions than when he sits.

Capela is absolutely killing it this season.

The scariest part?

He has only played 17 minutes with Chris Paul so far. His play could get even better.