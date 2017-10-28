10 things you may not know about Dwight Howard

1. He has grabbed more rebounds than any other NBA player in the last 15 years.

2. He averaged 15-plus points and 12-plus rebounds nine seasons in a row.

3. There were 12 players and a ton of draft picks involved in his blockbuster trade to the Lakers.

4. He has two turnovers per each assist dished in the NBA.

5. He’s made at least $13 million each of the past 10 seasons.

6. He’s led the NBA in rebounds more times than Bill Russell.

7. In 2012, he bought a Bentley Mulsanne worth $300,000.

8. He shot 74.5 percent from the field at the 2008 Olympic basketball tournament.

9. He averages more points, rebounds and blocks and shoots better percentages in the playoffs than in the regular season.

10. He wants to be a farmer when he retires from basketball.