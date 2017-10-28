Former NBA guard Rafer Alston is now a scout for the Timberwolves

Some may remember Rafer Alston for the 11 seasons he played in the NBA, averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.9 minutes per game. Some may remember him as streetball legend Skip 2 My Lou, whose incredible handles made him a fan favorite.

Now, the 41-year-old has a new title: Minnesota Timberwolves scout.

Rafer Alston has joined Timberwolves as a scout, league sources tell The Athletic. Skip to My Lou reunites w/Thibs, who coached him in HOU — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 28, 2017

When you consider Alston’s experience in the league and his many connections within Minnesota’s organization, this new job isn’t surprising at all.

Alston’s most obvious link, as mentioned above, is to Tom Thibodeau. Before Thibs was calling the shots in Minnesota as the team’s head coach and director of basketball operations, he was an assistant coach for various teams. From 2004 to 2007, he was an assistant on the Houston Rockets under head coach Rick Adelman. Alston was Houston’s starting point guard from 2005 to 2008.

Larry Greer, an advanced scout for Minnesota, was on the staff for Houston serving in that same position. His brother Andy Greer, a current assistant for Minnesota, was also an assistant for the Rockets for two of the seasons that Alston was on the team.

Rick Brunson, another assistant for the Timberwolves, played his final professional season in Houston alongside Alston in 2006-07.

Bobby Jackson played a dozen years in the NBA and is currently a player development coach for the Wolves. Jackson and Alston were teammates on the Rockets in 2008. John Lucas III, who is also a player development coach for the Timberwolves, was on the Rockets with Alston from 2005 until 2007.

Jim Todd, who is also a scout for Minnesota, was Alston’s assistant coach on the Toronto Raptors during the 2004-05 season.

Alston should be very comfortable around the office as he starts his new gig in Minnesota.