Trending stories: Jahlil Okafor trade rumors, Blake Griffin and more

Warriors prevail against Wizards despite Draymond Green ejection – via mercurynews.com October 28 03:13 AM OAKLAND – The tension escalated as soon as Washington guard Bradley Beal put his hands on Warriors forward Draymond Green. Within seconds, Beal went from boxing out Green toward tangling with him a… Shares

Westbrook takeover falls short for second time against T-Wolves – via newsok.com October 28 12:35 AM OCT 27, 2017 – While Westbrook had pulled the Thunder toward the finish in a 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday, he dished off to Carmelo Anthony for the last shot, just like Sunday in Oklahoma City. This time it missed, but the result was brewed with some of the same elements. Shares

Bradley Beal and Draymond Green ejected for fighting during Wizards-Warriors game – via washingtonpost.com October 28 12:10 AM The Washington guard and Golden State forward tangled toward the end of the first half, wrestling each other to the floor along the baseline under the Wizards’ basket. Shares

Heisler: Can someone from Lakers tell LaVar Ball to shut up? – via ocregister.com October 27 08:38 PM Turmoil aplenty awaits with LaVar Ball ripping anyone who says anything bad about his son – or, really, about LaVar – since their names now come up whenever NBA players meet. And he considers every… Shares

Jonathon Simmons Raves About Lessons Learned From Spurs – via nba.com October 26 05:42 PM By John DentonOct. 26, 2017 ORLANDO – Undoubtedly, Jonathon Simmons will always have a great deal of gratitude toward the San Antonio Spurs since they were the ones who saw enough in him to pluck him out of a $150 open tryout and eventually give him his first shot at playing in the NBA. Shares

Why Blake Griffin returned to the Clippers, embracing next-level challenge without Chris Paul – via sports.yahoo.com October 27 11:26 AM They were sitting in a meeting on the eve of free agency, when one of the NBA’s icons captured the room for Blake Griffin. With owner Steve Ballmer, coach Doc Rivers and Los Angeles Clippers teammates, Jerry West captivated Griffin, who made clear his desire to return. West had been hired as a special Shares