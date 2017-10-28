Trending stories: Jahlil Okafor trade rumors, Blake Griffin and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: 76ers continue search for Okafor trade – via espn.com
October 27 04:25 PM
With the role of Jahlil Okafor further diminishing, his representatives and the Philadelphia 76ers are collaborating to find a suitable trade, league sources tell ESPN.
October 27 03:20 PM
We caught up with the legendary Kobe Bryant to talk about his life after basketball and who he wants to induct him into the Hall of Fame.
Warriors prevail against Wizards despite Draymond Green ejection – via mercurynews.com
October 28 03:13 AM
OAKLAND – The tension escalated as soon as Washington guard Bradley Beal put his hands on Warriors forward Draymond Green. Within seconds, Beal went from boxing out Green toward tangling with him a…
Westbrook takeover falls short for second time against T-Wolves – via newsok.com
October 28 12:35 AM
OCT 27, 2017 – While Westbrook had pulled the Thunder toward the finish in a 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday, he dished off to Carmelo Anthony for the last shot, just like Sunday in Oklahoma City. This time it missed, but the result was brewed with some of the same elements.
Bradley Beal and Draymond Green ejected for fighting during Wizards-Warriors game – via washingtonpost.com
October 28 12:10 AM
The Washington guard and Golden State forward tangled toward the end of the first half, wrestling each other to the floor along the baseline under the Wizards’ basket.
Heisler: Can someone from Lakers tell LaVar Ball to shut up? – via ocregister.com
October 27 08:38 PM
Turmoil aplenty awaits with LaVar Ball ripping anyone who says anything bad about his son – or, really, about LaVar – since their names now come up whenever NBA players meet. And he considers every…
Jonathon Simmons Raves About Lessons Learned From Spurs – via nba.com
October 26 05:42 PM
By John DentonOct. 26, 2017 ORLANDO – Undoubtedly, Jonathon Simmons will always have a great deal of gratitude toward the San Antonio Spurs since they were the ones who saw enough in him to pluck him out of a $150 open tryout and eventually give him his first shot at playing in the NBA.
Why Blake Griffin returned to the Clippers, embracing next-level challenge without Chris Paul – via sports.yahoo.com
October 27 11:26 AM
They were sitting in a meeting on the eve of free agency, when one of the NBA’s icons captured the room for Blake Griffin. With owner Steve Ballmer, coach Doc Rivers and Los Angeles Clippers teammates, Jerry West captivated Griffin, who made clear his desire to return. West had been hired as a special
As Parker nears return, has Murray’s era begun? – via expressnews.com
October 27 08:17 PM
Tony Parker said Friday he expects to be back in the Spurs’ lineup in a month, but will his starting job be waiting for him?
Another N.B.A. 7-Footer, Trying to Keep Up, Ventures Into 3-Point Land – via nytimes.com
October 27 10:30 AM
The Nets’ Timofey Mozgov was encouraged to take more deep shots, after Coach Kenny Atkinson got a scouting report from the team’s owner.
Tony Parker addresses possibility of being the backup point guard – via mysanantonio.com
October 27 02:17 PM
Veteran guard still shooting for late November return.
Is Tyronn Lue to blame for Cavaliers’ slow start? ‘Hey, Joe!’ – via cleveland.com
October 27 09:43 AM
Cleveland.com Cavs writer Joe Vardon answers fans’ weekly questions.
