Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Kris Dunn, Kelly Olynyk and more

Road trip should offer clues about surprising Orlando Magic – via orlandosentinel.com October 28 07:31 PM The surprising Orlando Magic will be challenged during a three-game road trip to Charlotte, New Orleans and Memphis Shares

Three unlikely heroes emerge after Draymond Green’s ejection… – via theathletic.com October 28 03:20 AM Draymond Green spiked away a Bradley Beal shot late in the second quarter and let him know about it,… Shares