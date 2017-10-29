Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Kris Dunn, Kelly Olynyk and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Thunder safe after nose of plane damaged en route to Chicago – via newsok.com
October 28 03:06 AM
OCT 28, 2017 – MINNEAPOLIS – The Thunder made it safely to Chicago early Saturday morning after a 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves, but not without some flight issues.
Shares
October 29 12:05 AM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
October 28 10:21 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
Snubbed by Kings, Kara Lawson gets last word with Wizards. How she’s making history – via sacbee.com
October 28 09:58 PM
For the Washington Wizards, Kara Lawson is one of two women in primary NBA color commentary role. She credits Jerry Reynolds an assist, but felt resistance in Sacramento.
Shares
Road trip should offer clues about surprising Orlando Magic – via orlandosentinel.com
October 28 07:31 PM
The surprising Orlando Magic will be challenged during a three-game road trip to Charlotte, New Orleans and Memphis
Shares
Who from Warriors vs. Wizards fight will be suspended or fined? We try to predict – via cbssports.com
October 28 09:50 AM
Players left the bunch, “punches” were thrown, and there’s a lot of gray area for the league to sort out.
Shares
Cleveland Cavaliers shouldn’t use Brooklyn pick in trade for DeMarcus Cousins: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com
October 28 12:18 PM
The Cavs will get an up close look at the Pelicans’ versatile big man Saturday night. Most likely, they will see the league’s most talented center.
Shares
Oklahoma City team plane damaged in flight from MSP – via startribune.com
October 28 11:45 AM
Players got an alarming sight after they exited their plane in Chicago.
Shares
Heat’s Kelly Olynyk still has warm feelings for Celtics – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
October 27 10:37 PM
The Heat signed him to a four-year, $50 million contract to become one of their top reserves
Shares
Three unlikely heroes emerge after Draymond Green’s ejection… – via theathletic.com
October 28 03:20 AM
Draymond Green spiked away a Bradley Beal shot late in the second quarter and let him know about it,…
Comments