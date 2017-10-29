Trending stories: Joel Embiid, Kris Dunn, Kelly Olynyk and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

October 28 03:06 AM
OCT 28, 2017 – MINNEAPOLIS – The Thunder made it safely to Chicago early Saturday morning after a 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves, but not without some flight issues.

October 29 12:05 AM
October 28 10:21 PM
October 28 09:58 PM
For the Washington Wizards, Kara Lawson is one of two women in primary NBA color commentary role. She credits Jerry Reynolds an assist, but felt resistance in Sacramento.

October 28 07:31 PM
The surprising Orlando Magic will be challenged during a three-game road trip to Charlotte, New Orleans and Memphis

October 28 09:50 AM
Players left the bunch, “punches” were thrown, and there’s a lot of gray area for the league to sort out.

October 28 12:18 PM
The Cavs will get an up close look at the Pelicans’ versatile big man Saturday night. Most likely, they will see the league’s most talented center.

October 28 11:45 AM
Players got an alarming sight after they exited their plane in Chicago.

October 27 10:37 PM
The Heat signed him to a four-year, $50 million contract to become one of their top reserves

October 28 03:20 AM
Draymond Green spiked away a Bradley Beal shot late in the second quarter and let him know about it,…

