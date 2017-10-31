Suns could reportedly wait a month and a half to trade Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe has not returned to the Phoenix Suns since he met with the team about parting ways, though there has not yet been a trade.

But keep me in mind that every game that Bledsoe misses is $177K. How long will Suns management hold out for the perfect package? — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 27, 2017

Bledsoe is still getting paid by the Suns even without playing, but many will wonder how long the front office will wait until they eventually accept a deal.

Scott Bordow, who covers the team on the local beat, spoke with Phoenix’s general manager Ryan McDonough (via AZ Central):

“McDonough said by text message Monday that he had no timetable for a potential Bledsoe trade. It’s been speculated that Phoenix could wait until Dec. 15, when players who signed as free agents in the offseason are eligible to be traded.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Phoenix is looking for “a young player with significant talent” though others have indicated that though the Suns have received offers, there has been “no real movement” towards a deal.

If the front office decides to wait until Dec. 15, as reported by Bordow above, significantly more players will become available because those who signed as free agents during the offseason will become movable assets.